Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 12

Today's Birthday (04/12/20). Enjoy rising professional status this year. Disciplined coordination, collaboration and networking provides the support you need. Switch summer travel plans to resolve a challenge before family fun draws you home. Adapt to shifting professional conditions. Winter communications shift focus toward delightful destinations. Stretch your boundaries.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow to resolve a miscommunication at work. Stay calm and professional. The resolution of this temporary setback strengthens your position. Remember shared commitments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Obstacles could block your path. Adjust plans to minimize risk. Get extra rest if needed. Slow for sharp turns or miscommunications. Listen and learn.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- It's better to handle financial tasks and obligations than to discuss the numbers. Miscommunications and arguments would waste time. Quietly do your part.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Strengthen support structures with your partner. Misunderstandings spark easily; put the oxygen mask on yourself first so you can help another. Provide food. Clean up.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Slow to avoid accident or injury. Take extra care of your physical wellness. Monitor the situation and adjust routines for new circumstances. You've got this.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Maintain patience and a sense of humor, especially with the ones you love. Misunderstandings spark without warning. Abandon a preconception. Defer gratification, when necessary.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Home and family take priority. Organize and upgrade domestic systems and infrastructure. Nurture your household with delicious flavors and sounds. Tend your garden.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Communication resolves misunderstandings. Take time to work things out before they grow. You don't need to share everything. Edit your words before sending.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus to maintain positive cash flow. Changes and delays require adaptation. You can get what you need. Don't throw your money around. Keep it simple.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Take charge while maintaining sensitivity. Tempers could be short. Carefully select your words and consider consequences before taking action. Avoid a conflict of interests.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Edit and revise plans to take recent changes into account. Allow time to process where you've been. Consider upcoming events and adapt as needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Rely on your team to navigate tricky waters. Proceed with caution. Miscommunications and delays can frustrate. Ignore gossip. Avoid risky propositions. Prioritize basic group needs.
Thought for Today: "The surest test of discipline is its absence." — Clara Barton (1821-1912).
Notable birthdays: Children's author Beverly Cleary is 104. Actress Jane Withers is 94. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 81. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 80. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 76. Actor Ed O'Neill is 74. Actor Dan Lauria is 73. Talk show host David Letterman is 73. Author Scott Turow is 71. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 68. Singer Pat Travers is 66. Actor Andy Garcia is 64. Movie director Walter Salles is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 63. Actress Suzzanne Douglas is 63. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 62. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 62. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 58. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 56. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 56. Actress Alicia Coppola is 52. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 50. Actress Retta is 50. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 49. Actress Shannen Doherty is 49. Actress Marley Shelton is 46. Actress Sarah Jane Morris is 43. Actress Jordana Spiro is 43. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 42. Actor Riley Smith is 42. Actress Claire Danes is 41. Actress Jennifer Morrison is 41. Actor Matt McGorry is 34. Actress Brooklyn Decker is 33. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 33. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 33. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 26.
