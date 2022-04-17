Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 17

Today’s Birthday (04/17/22). Get social to grow this year. Consistent team participation generates powerful rewards. Springtime cash flow surges can contribute to summer family finances. Shared resources rebound next autumn, supporting your own financial condition. Collaborate for common gain. Friends are the spice of life.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Patiently collaborate with your partner for shared interests. There’s money to be made; don’t waste time with silly arguments. Take advantage of profitable conditions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take action for love. Words can fall short. Push to realize a shared dream. Collaboration flowers naturally. Forgive and clarify misunderstandings. Kindle some romance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on health and vitality. Physical action gets results. Practice your moves and reap the rewards in extra energy, grace, strength and ease.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Fall in love all over again. Someone is saying nice things about you. Talk about passions, dreams and curiosities. Make an important connection.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home and family have your attention. Talk about how you’d love things to go. Listen to what others want. Clean and rearrange.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Study new developments. Enjoy fascinating conversations and ideas. Make interesting connections. Consider all points of view. Make a persuasive case.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your actions can get especially lucrative. Communicate to resolve a challenge. Talk about dreams, passions and possibilities. Advance for an enticing prize.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. A lucky break is ripe for the plucking. Prepare for the cameras. Polish your style and look.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find a private spot to listen to your own thoughts. Creative muses sing to you. You’re sensitive and imaginative. Notice the emotional undercurrent.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with friends and allies. Talk about what you love. You’re especially persuasive. Invite participation and collaborate with your crew. Teamwork produces valuable results.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. The more you complete, the more you gain. Do the work behind the scenes to ensure success.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Get adventurous. Your exploration reveals a lucky opportunity. Stick to practical objectives. Make valuable connections. Try the road less traveled. Investigate interesting possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Actor David Bradley is 80. Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 74. Actor Olivia Hussey is 71. Actor Clarke Peters is 70. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 65. Actor Sean Bean is 63. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 61. Actor Joel Murray is 60. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 58. Actor Lela Rochon is 58. Actor William Mapother is 57. Actor Leslie Bega is 55. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 55. Actor Kimberly Elise is 55. Singer Liz Phair is 55. Director/producer Adam McKay is 54. Rapper-actor Redman is 52. Actor Jennifer Garner is 50. Singer Victoria Beckham is 48. Actor-singer Lindsay Korman is 44. Actor Tate Ellington is 43. Actor Nicholas D’Agosto is 42. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 41. Actor Rooney Mara is 37. Actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 35. Actor Paulie Litt is 27. Actor Dee Dee Davis is 26.

