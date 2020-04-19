Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 19

Today's Birthday (04/19/20). Expand your educational and cultural understanding this year. Professional growth requires focus and discipline. A shift in shared financial priorities leads to flowering communication and connection. Consider new destinations. Prepare for winter income shortages before shared accounts gain value. Investigate a fascination or passion.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- This month has profit potential under the Taurus Sun. Don't fund a flimsy scheme. Avoid risk or speculation. Find creative ways to increase income.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're in charge this month. Your self-confidence increases with the Sun in your sign. You're in your own element. You have a natural advantage.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Finish up old business. Productivity behind closed doors suits your mood, with the Sun in Taurus. For four weeks, allow more time for quiet contemplation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Learn and study. Community connections provide a support network. Enjoy group efforts over the next month under the Taurus Sun. You're especially popular. Socialize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Do the numbers. Advance your professional agenda this month. Your career blossoms, with the Sun in Taurus. Take action for what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate for shared support. Cook up a little romance. Savor an adventurous exploration this month. Travel and education beckons. Expand your influence and territory.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Prioritize health and wellness. This month could get especially lucrative for shared endeavors, with the Sun in Taurus. Collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Partnership pays off, especially this month. Strengthen collaborative bonds with shared experiences, care and support. Love and creativity inspire and grow under the Taurus Sun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic matters hold your attention. Your work is especially in demand this month, with the Sun in Taurus. Physical action gets results. Nurture your health.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially creative and clever. Someone you like finds that attractive. Put your actions where your heart is, with the Sun in Taurus. Let love lead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Maintain positive cash flow. Get into home renovation this month. You're creative and motivated for domestic improvements. Fix up your surroundings. Prioritize family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take leadership for the results you want. Write your ideas and possibilities. Communication channels are wide open, with the Taurus Sun this month. Get creative.
Thought for Today: "The crisis you have to worry about most is the one you don't see coming." — Mike Mansfield, American statesman (1903-2001).
Notable birthdays: Actress Elinor Donahue is 83. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 78. Actor Tim Curry is 74. Pop singer Mark "Flo" Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 73. Actor Tony Plana is 68. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 64. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 58. Actor Tom Wood is 57. Recording executive Suge Knight is 55. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 53. Actress Kim Hawthorne (TV: "Greenleaf") is 52. Actress Ashley Judd is 52. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 52. Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 50. Actress Jennifer Esposito is 48. Actress Jennifer Taylor is 48. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 46. Actor James Franco is 42. Actress Kate Hudson is 41. Actor Hayden Christensen is 39. Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno is 39. Actress-comedian Ali Wong is 38. Actress Victoria Yeates is 37. Actress Kelen Coleman is 36. Actor Zack Conroy is 35. Roots rock musician Steve Johnson (Alabama Shakes) is 35. Actor Courtland Mead is 33. Tennis player Maria Sharapova is 33. NHL forward Patrik Laine is 32.
