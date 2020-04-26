Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 26

Today's Birthday (04/26/20). Educational adventures inspire this year. Professional growth requires consistent work routines. Adapt shared endeavors to financial changes before profiting from a creative intellectual epiphany. Take another fork in the road. Winter financial delays motivate a cash flow surge for shared accounts. Spread your wings.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen to intuition and follow your heart to make a delightful discovery. Take practical steps to advance a creative project. Imagine success without relying on fantasies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Sort your resources. Hold out for the best deal. Put a sweet spin on your sales pitch. Move quickly, complete the task and make more money.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're in the spotlight. Take practical, small steps to realize a personal dream. Get farther than expected. Postpone travel. Close a deal or sign papers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Notice unspoken details. You're especially sensitive; peace and quiet soothe and comfort. Meditate on a favorite possibility. Review the past and make future plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Show up. Apply your energies and talents to a community effort. What you give returns to you multiplied. Love is your greatest reward.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your practical actions advance your career toward a professional dream. Focus on aspects of your work that you love. Amplify that part.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand boundaries despite restrictions or borders. Study new tricks, flavors and cultures. Explore subjects at a deeper level. Dreams come true one step at a time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize family necessities. Others appreciate your decisiveness. Don't provoke jealousies. Negotiate a shrewd deal. Research and adjust the budget. Collaborate for shared gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Walk and talk with your partner. Share practical information and coordinate tasks and chores. Your greatest strength is love. Provide stability, security and comfort.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep practicing your physical moves. Exercise keeps you sane when things seem crazy. Prioritize good food, healthy routines and extra rest. Raise your game.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Romance can sparkle when least expected. One thing leads to another. Take action for love. The impossible seems suddenly within reach. Share your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Take a brilliant domestic improvement idea and run with it. Create a beautiful transformation that benefits your family's health and harmony. Craft loving touches.
Thought for Today: "A good scapegoat is nearly as welcome as a solution to the problem." — Author unknown.
Notable birthdays: Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 87. Rhythm-and-blues singer Maurice Williams is 82. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 82. Singer Bobby Rydell is 78. Rock musician Gary Wright is 77. Actress Nancy Lenehan is 67. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 62. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 60. Actress Joan Chen is 59. Rock musician Chris Mars is 59. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 58. Actor Jet Li is 57. Rock musician Jimmy Stafford (formerly w/Train) is 56. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 55. Record company executive Jeff Huskins is 54. Former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey is 54. Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 53. Country musician Joe Caverlee (Yankee Grey) is 52. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 50. First lady Melania Trump is 50. Actress Shondrella Avery is 49. Actress Simbi Kali is 49. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 49. Country musician Michael Jeffers (Pinmonkey) is 48. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 44. Actor Jason Earles is 43. Actor Leonard Earl Howze is 43. Actor Amin Joseph is 43. Actor Tom Welling is 43. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 42. Actor Nyambi Nyambi is 41. Actress Jordana Brewster is 40. Actress Stana Katic is 40. Actress Marnette Patterson is 40. Actor Channing Tatum is 40. Americana/roots singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt is 36. Actress Emily Wickersham is 36. Actor Aaron Weeks is 34. Electro-pop musician James Sunderland (Frenship) is 33. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 28.
