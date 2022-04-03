Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 3

Today’s Birthday (04/03/22). All for one and one for all this year. Disciplined, steady teamwork can realize impossible dreams. Spring harvests reward, helping shared finances around summer shortages. An autumn bounty replenishes shared resources for support with unexpected winter expenses. Stand with your community, friends and tribe.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Plant seeds for later abundance. Invest for the future. Use what you’ve learned. Listen to your creative intuition. Prepare well before launching. Reinforce the basics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Double check your plans. You’re making a good impression. Reinforce structural elements. Avoid assumptions. Keep an open mind. Take extra care of yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to consider the road ahead. Creative, imaginative ideas abound. Sift and sort for best options. Make plans and arrangements. Consider the big picture.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to the rescue. Resolve a challenge with their support. Talk and strategize to strengthen foundational structures. Go for distance, not speed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Apply an unusual solution to a professional challenge. Reinforce basic structures. Edit, clarify and polish before presenting. Consider potential impacts. Persistence pays off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review plans and itineraries. Strengthen basic supports to navigate an obstacle in your educational path. Wait for better conditions to launch. Research and prepare.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep contributing to shared accounts. Unexpected expenses could challenge your plans. Patiently persist. Strengthen collaborative bonds for common cause. You’re building for the future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and reconnect with your partner. Share a meal, a walk or restful moment. Strategize to realize a common vision. Share the load and rewards.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents or errors. Obstacles and pitfalls line the path. Step carefully. Reinforce foundational structures. Stick to basic moves. Prioritize health.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen for love and find it. Connect with nature. Express your creative vision. Make a mess to generate a work of beauty. Enjoy simple pleasures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Take care of a domestic mess. Make repairs. Come up with practical solutions. Invest in durability. Find clever ways to conserve resources. Collaborate with family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You can solve a puzzle. Communications can get tangled, and tempers could flare. Patiently listen and connect the dots. Clarify and edit. Share solutions.

Notable birthdays: Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 88. Actor William Gaunt is 85. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 84. Actor Eric Braeden is 81. Actor Marsha Mason is 80. Singer Wayne Newton is 80. Singer Tony Orlando is 78. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 75. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 73. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 72. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 67. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 66. Actor Alec Baldwin is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 63. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 61. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 60. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 54. Rock musician James MacDonough is 52.

