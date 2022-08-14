Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 14

Today’s Birthday (08/14/22). Grow through educational adventures this year. Partnership and collaboration build shared success. Shift around creative, family or romantic challenges for renewed autumn love, passion and inspiration. Support your team around a challenge next winter, before winning a professional prize next spring. Investigate exciting potential.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Clarify what you want and go for it. Doors that were closed may open now. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Fortune favors initiative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reveal only what you must. Privacy lets you think and plan. Avoid risk, noise or crowds. Schedule actions to realize long-term ambitions and dreams.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Team participation leads to rewarding results. Enthusiasm is contagious. Actions taken now can have long-term and lasting benefits. Pull together for what you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional projects develop and blossom. Gentle pressure works better than force. Make promises, goals and commitments. Angels guide your actions. Go for excellence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare a practical outline or itinerary. Schedule carefully for efficiency. Long-term dreams seem within reach. Expand your own boundaries and capacities. Learn from masters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invest for your family’s future. You can get what you need. Negotiate and bargain. Buy and sell. Haul in an abundant harvest. Conserve and preserve.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take initiative for love and be rewarded. Strengthen bonds with your partner. Collaboration provides fun, emotional support and ease. Connect with your own passion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy healthy practices and fun physical activities. Take a walk somewhere beautiful or interesting. Practice grows your skills, strength and endurance, step by step.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love is the game and the prize. Tap into creative inspiration. Enjoy recreation, gourmet dining and romance. Relax and chill with someone enchanting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Family comes first. Make an improvement you’ve been wanting. Clean, organize and savor the results of your efforts. Cook something delicious. Lovely moments enchant.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Craft your message. Get to the heart of the matter. Express and sketch your artistic vision. Align words and actions to advance your cause.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Actions taken now can have long-term benefits. Plant seeds and tend them with love. You reap what you sow.

Notable birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams ("Bye Bye Birdie") is 98. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 87. Singer Dash Crofts is 84. Rock singer David Crosby is 81. Country singer Connie Smith is 81. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 77. Movie director Wim Wenders is 77. Actor Antonio Fargas is 76. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 76. Actor Susan Saint James is 76. Author Danielle Steel is 75. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 74. "Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson is 72. Actor Carl Lumbly is 71. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 70. Actor Jackee Harry is 66. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson is 63. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is 63. Singer Sarah Brightman is 62. Actor Susan Olsen is 61. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 58. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 58. Actor Halle Berry is 56. Actor Ben Bass is 54. Actor Catherine Bell is 54. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 52. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 51. Actor Christopher Gorham is 48. Actor Mila Kunis is 39. Actor Lamorne Morris is 39. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 39. Former NFL player Tim Tebow is 35. Actor Marsai Martin is 18.