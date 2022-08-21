Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 21

Today’s Birthday (08/21/22). Investigations reveal possibilities this year. Together, steady actions win extra benefits. Resolve summer creative or romantic challenges for fun autumn delights with family and your sweetheart. Winter winds push friends in new directions before springtime turbo boosts your career. Savor delightful adventures and discoveries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Manage practical details with creative projects. Edit and revise. Distill thoughts to their basic essence. Eliminate unnecessary parts. Shape, mold and craft. Reinforce foundations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize lucrative efforts and increase the haul. Focus on practical priorities. Abandon illusions. Avoid financial discussions. Actions speak louder than words. Generate resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky break to advance a personal project. Focus on practical priorities. Abandon an illusion. Misunderstandings abound. Clarify directions carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and get quiet to think. Organize plans, schedules and spaces. Practical actions get satisfying results. Turn on some good solitude music.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together with friends, allies and teammates for common gain. Advance a community cause with direct action. To stand for success, show up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting professional attention. Focus on practical priorities. Avoid distractions or illusions. Prepare your presentation. Dress for the cameras. Punctuate high performance with enthusiasm.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Manage practical details for your educational exploration. Check reservations, schedules and logistics. Send applications and confirm reservations. Make long-distance connections. Plot your course.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared financial accounts for growth. Stick with reliable connections. Avoid scams, illusions or tricks. Turn down risky business. Collaborate for practical objectives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practicalities with your partner. Talk is cheap; back up words with action. Patiently advance. Negotiate to refine plans and then exceed expectations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and work. Ignore gossip, rumors or lies. Take one step after another. Practice physical routines. Recharge with a walk in the park.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Love is the bottom line. Listen to your heart. Don’t fall for a trick. It's a bad time to gamble. Enjoy familiar company.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home is where your heart is. Focus on making a lasting improvement. Strengthen foundational domestic systems. Deepen family connections. Group efforts bear fruit.

Notable birthdays: Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 83. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 77. Actor Patty McCormack is 77. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 75. Actor Loretta Devine is 73. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 71. Singer Glenn Hughes is 70. Actor Kim Cattrall is 66. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 63. Actor Cleo King is 60. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 55. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 52. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is 52. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 51. Actor Alicia Witt is 47. Singer Kelis is 43. TV personality Brody Jenner is 39. Singer Melissa Schuman is 38. Retired Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 36. Actor Carlos Pratts is 36. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 36. Actor Cody Kasch is 35. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 34. Actor Hayden Panettiere is 33. Actor RJ Mitte is 30. Actor Maxim Knight is 23.