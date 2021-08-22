Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 22

Today’s Birthday (08/22/21). Fortune favors your work and health this year. Steady practices build strength, skills and endurance. Summer career breakthroughs lead to a change in autumn travel plans. Winter lights up your home with laughter, before springtime explorations take wing. You’re growing stronger with each step.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Balance work and health over a month, with the Sun in Virgo. Exercise energizes you. Revise fitness goals, practices and supports. Strengthen your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky with love and romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Have fun with the ones you love. Learn from children.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Water the garden. Nurture the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — This month under the Virgo Sun favors communication projects. Write, record and express your views. Indulge curiosity with in-depth research. Share discoveries with your networks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re on fire this month! Generate increasing cash flow under the Virgo Sun. Focus on bringing in money. Self-esteem rises with your account balances.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re the star with the Sun in your sign this month. Harness this energy for passion projects. Use personal power and confidence for positive results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get productive in peaceful privacy this month under the Virgo Sun. Clean, organize and review the past. Clear clutter. Create space for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork rocks with the Sun in Virgo for a month. Community efforts thrive. Social participation and public relations produce satisfying results. Network and collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dress for success. Take charge at work under the Virgo Sun. Raise your status and influence over the next month. Step into greater leadership.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Broaden your horizons this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Explore new flavors, sounds and cultures. Study and investigate. Discover unimagined wonders and useful tools.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen shared accounts this month under the Virgo Sun. Track, monitor and review finances for growth. Organize and budget strategically. Put together lucrative ventures.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Deepen and strengthen partnerships over the next month. Creative collaboration thrives, with the Sun in Virgo. Shared challenges bond you together. Rely on each other.
Notable birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 86. Author Annie Proulx is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 82. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80. Writer-producer David Chase is 76. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 76. Actor Cindy Williams is 74. Pop musician David Marks is 73. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 65. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 63. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 62. Country singer Collin Raye is 61. Actor Regina Taylor is 61. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 60. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 60. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 59. Singer Tori Amos is 58. Country singer Mila Mason is 58. R&B musician James DeBarge is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 57.