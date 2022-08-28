Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 28

Today’s Birthday (08/28/22). Your family strikes gold this year. Strengthen physical capacities with steady practices. Make a domestic change this summer, before autumn fun with family and friends. Shift with changing professional market conditions this winter, before springtime adventures open new possibilities. Build and save for the future.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Let go of old fears. Expand physical capacities and skills with practice. Work with a coach to grow faster. Choose steps carefully. Prioritize reliable sources.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stop and smell the roses. Look for beauty and find it. Follow your heart. Keep things simple. Reinforce foundational elements with creative projects. Love inspires.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax with family. Enjoy domestic comforts and pets. Stick to practical priorities. A lasting improvement may require making a mess. Plan moves in advance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Communications widen. Make long-distance connections. Edit carefully before submitting. Polish messages before publishing or risk correction. Your words could go viral. Choose powerfully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stash surplus from profitable ventures. Stick to the budget. Don't fund a fantasy. Hold onto what you have. You can meet a challenge. Maintain momentum.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal dreams seem newly attainable. Provide leadership. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. This could be a lucky break. Accept assistance. Call in your crew.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can hear your thoughts more clearly in peaceful privacy. Imagine new possibilities. Consider options and steps to take. Research factors. Make plans and reservations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Friends illuminate the scene. Share reliable support. Show up for others and they do the same for you. Brilliant ideas flow through your networks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A career opportunity is worth pursuing. Consider pros and cons. Keep the ball in play. Prepare portfolios, proposals, pitches or invitations. Make a heart connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a fascinating subject. Sort facts from fiction. Your work is gaining attention. Polish presentations, and include interesting illustrations. Share what you're learning.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Bring home supper. Resist the temptation to splurge on toys. Prioritize practical basics. Costs may be higher than expected. Simplify. Find clever ways to save.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic possibilities enchant. Develop them with someone interesting. Deepen bonds over shared commitments, passions and interests. Collaborate and brainstorm. Connect the dots.

Notable birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 87. Actor Marla Adams is 84. Actor Ken Jenkins is 82. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 82. Actor David Soul is 79. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 79. Actor Barbara Bach is 76. Actor Debra Mooney is 75. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 71. Actor Daniel Stern is 65. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 64. Actor John Allen Nelson is 63. Actor Emma Samms is 62. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 61. Movie director David Fincher is 60. Actor Amanda Tapping is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 57. Actor Billy Boyd is 54. Actor Jack Black is 53. Actor Jason Priestley is 53. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: "The Young and the Restless") is 51. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 51. Actor J. August Richards is 49. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 44. Actor Carly Pope is 42. Country singer Jake Owen is 41. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 40. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 40. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 39. Actor Sarah Roemer is 38. Actor Armie Hammer is 36. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 36. Actor Shalita Grant is 34. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: "The Voice") is 33. Actor Katie Findlay is 32. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 31. Actor Kyle Massey is 31. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 19. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA "Honey Boo Boo," is 17.