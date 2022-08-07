Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 7

Today's Birthday (08/07/22). Exploration yields fabulous prizes this year. Dedication, coordination and partnership are your winning combo. The spark seems missing this summer, before autumn revives fun, creativity and romance. A winter team or community transition motivates a professional flowering next spring. Research and study for greater mastery.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take a restful pause in your journey. Reorganize plans and schedules. Stick to basics. Don’t miss out on a dreamy opportunity. Carefully plot your course.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s not a good time to ask for financial favors. Don’t throw your money around. Do what you promised. What goes around comes around.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Extra patience with your partner pays off. Misunderstandings spark easily. Stick to shared commitments, dreams and visions. Simplify and clarify to avoid confusion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Proceed with caution or risk an awkward moment. Discipline requires physical effort. Accept encouragement. Someone important is impressed by your work. Patiently practice.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication and creativity challenges could disrupt the fun. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Patiently persist. Reconnect with someone you love. Relax and smell the roses.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of basic domestic priorities. Do laundry and dishes. Get the team fed. Imagine dreamy upgrades and implement improvements as you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A creative assignment requires finesse. Put your talents to work. Have patience with communication and transportation delays. Gentle pressure works better than force.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Action goes farther than words. Keep deadlines and cash flowing positively. Avoid expensive situations. Ideas can get tested. Stick to tried and tested techniques.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Enjoy a new haircut or style. Avoid misunderstandings, controversy or confusion. Listen more than speaking. Focus on personal priorities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid traffic, chaos or noise. Focus on practical priorities. Put things away and plan for what's next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Handle your own part of a team effort. Don’t worry about what others are doing. Avoid gossip, rumors or controversy. Folks come around eventually.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Tackle a professional challenge. Discover weaknesses of a new theory. Don’t make assumptions or waste time with unnecessary tasks. Reinforce foundational structures. Prioritize basics.

Notable birthdays: Singer Lana Cantrell is 79. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 78. Actor John Glover is 78. Actor David Rasche is 78. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 72. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 72. Actor Caroline Aaron is 70. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 70. Actor Wayne Knight is 67. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 64. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 64. Actor David Duchovny is 62. Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 61. Actor Delane Matthews is 61. Actor Harold Perrineau is 59. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 59. Country singer Raul Malo is 57. Actor David Mann is 56. Actor Charlotte Lewis is 55. Actor Sydney Penny is 51. Actor Greg Serano is 50. Actor Michael Shannon is 48. Actor Charlize Theron is 47. Rock musician Barry Kerch is 46. Actor Eric Johnson is 43. Actor Randy Wayne is 41. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 40. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 35. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 31. Actor Liam James is 26.