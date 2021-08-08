Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 8

Today’s Birthday (08/08/21). Fortune favors partnership this year. Provide steady, coordinated support and collaborate for satisfying results. Health flowers. Summer social fun connects you with different professional opportunities this autumn. Share winter delights and romance before your career takes off this spring. Love is your superpower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades under the New Moon in Leo. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the New Moon. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Leo New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Leo New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms under this Leo New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.
Notable birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 91. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 84. Actor Connie Stevens is 83. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 82. Actor Larry Wilcox is 74. Actor Keith Carradine is 72. Movie director Martin Brest is 70. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 69. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is 68. Percussionist Anton Fig is 68. Actor Donny Most is 68. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 64. TV personality Deborah Norville is 63. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 60. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 60. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 59. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 53. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 48. Country singer Mark Wills is 48. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 47. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 46.