Today's Birthday (09/25/19). Share and network to grow this year. Tend your home and garden faithfully for flowering results. Your domestic creativity produces beautiful results this winter, before adapting to professional changes. Resolve miscommunications next summer, before a lovely career highlight develops. Infuse heart into your message.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Restrictions may get imposed. Charm someone out of an argument. Stay patient with a skeptic. Resolve urgent matters, and then relax when done.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Make a necessary change at home. Bring fantasies back to earth. Don't make assumptions or step on anyone's sensitivities. Provide a practical, short-term upgrade.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Diplomacy with a communications breakdown saves time, heartache and money. Keep your opinions private, and help others find a compromise. Listen, and address concerns directly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Bring home your daily bread. Maintain conservative spending. The best things in life are free; enjoy them freely. Simple tricks can cut waste.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus your attention wider than personal concerns. Consider others who may have different needs. Accommodate the needs of the youngest participant. Take charge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow to consider what's ahead. Avoid travel or noise, and find a peaceful spot to review your route. Check reservations and reserves. Recharge batteries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Charm your way to a short-term team solution. Don't give up if one method doesn't work. Listen to suggestions, and consider immediate needs first.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional challenge requires attention. Work with the highest quality materials you can afford. Temporary fixes buy you some time. Find solutions that conserve resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Go explore, even if you don't go far. Discover new flavors in your own neighborhood. Local diversions satisfy. You can get what you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Wait until stressful moments have passed before having financial discussions. Support your partner with pressing matters, and then review the numbers for ways to save.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Have patience with your partner. Consider consequences before speaking harshly. Resolve a disagreement over priorities before advancing. Get farther by working together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Take care of short-term physical needs. Avoid overindulging in toxins or junk food. Nurture your health with home remedies, and get support when required. Rest.
Thought for Today: "Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor." — Truman Capote (1924-1984).
Notable birthdays: Actor Sean Connery is 89. Actor Page Johnson is 89. TV personality Regis Philbin is 88. Actor Tom Skerritt is 86. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 86. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 83. Author Frederick Forsyth is 81. Movie director John Badham is 80. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 80. Georgia Govenor Nathan Deal is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O'Jays) is 76. Actor Anthony Heald is 75. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 70. Actor John Savage is 70. Author Martin Amis is 70. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 70. Rock singer Rob Halford is 68. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 67. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 65. Movie director Tim Burton is 61. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 61. Actress Ashley Crow is 59. Actress Ally Walker is 58. Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is 58. Actress Joanne Whalley is 58. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 57. Actor Blair Underwood is 55. Actor Robert Maschio is 53. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 53. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 52. Actor David Alan Basche is 51. Television chef Rachael Ray is 51. Actor Cameron Mathison is 50. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 49. Model Claudia Schiffer is 49. Country singer Brice Long is 48. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 46. Actor Eric Millegan is 45. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 43. Actor Jonathan Togo is 42. Actor Kel Mitchell is 41. Actress Rachel Bilson is 38. Actress Blake Lively is 32. Actor Josh Flitter is 25.
