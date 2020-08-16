Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, August 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (08/15/20). This year illuminates your growing health and work. Disciplined efforts earn extra reward. Expect career surprises. Private introspection and reflection this summer motivate you to move and take action. Avoid winter social hazards for flowering passion projects, fun and romance. Let your heart lead.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Old revolutionary ideas work best with Uranus retrograde. Finances could feel volatile. Adapt to a changing market. Research and discover. Use proven methods.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months with Uranus retrograde in your sign. Look for answers revealed by recent changes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a profitable hidden opportunity. Subconscious desires and dreams can get revealed. With Uranus retrograde, energy can build to a “Eureka!” explosion. Wait and listen.