Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, August 2

Today’s Birthday (08/02/20). Fortune favors health, vitality and work this year. Adjust your fitness and wellness plans. Professional changes could surprise. A summer epiphany inspires a healthy change. Winter brings a social shift, before love sweeps you off your feet. Follow your heart where it leads.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reassess professional and social challenges. Market changes require adaptation. New facts dispel old fears. Listen to intuition. Stick to basics and keep practicing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Don’t fund a crazy scheme. Heed the voice of experience. Follow rules and guidelines carefully. Research and explore.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options and massage the budget to find solutions. Don’t make wild promises or rely on unstable sources. New expenses could arise. Monitor numbers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner to adapt to changing circumstances. Conditions and expectations shift. Discipline is required. Practice and it gets easier.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Guard health and energy despite chaotic conditions. Slow for tricky terrain. Stick to solid ground. Don’t be hasty. Manage breakdowns. Profit from meticulous service.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay patient with the ones you love. Allow others to process changes at their own pace. Love is the bottom line. Nurture each other.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Adjust to surprising circumstances. Rearrange objects to better serve the situation. When opportunity knocks, open the door.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen first before advancing, to avoid a communications breakdown. Follow your feelings as well as your intellect. Distractions can cause mistakes. Pay attention.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep generating income despite obstacles. Disagree persuasively and respectfully. Mechanical glitches could cause delays. Manage financial resources carefully. You can get what you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Persevere with a personal project. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Routine provides strength. Even small steps satisfy. Treat yourself with kindness and compassion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and avoid controversy or conflict. Recharge batteries and clean messes. Organize and file papers. Music, nature and exercise are restorative. Meditate and rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Social controversy or misunderstandings arise with little provocation. Everyone is adapting to community changes. Not everyone does things the same. Keep your patience. Pull together.
Notable birthdays: Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 101. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 83. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 77. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 75. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 70. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 67. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 65. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is 63. Singer Mojo Nixon is 63. Actor Victoria Jackson is 61. Actor Apollonia is 61. Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 58. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 56. Rock musician John Stanier is 52. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 50. Actor Jacinda Barrett is 48. Actor Sam Worthington is 44. Figure skater Michael Weiss is 44. Actor Edward Furlong is 43. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 39. Actor Marci Miller is 35. Singer Charli XCX is 28. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 28.
