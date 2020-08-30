Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, August 30

Today’s Birthday (08/30/20). Love is your guiding light this year. Strengthen foundations with consistency, participation and communication. Collaboration flourishes. Your team wins this summer, motivating new directions with a romance. Weather career and market changes next winter, before a creative phase of domestic flowering. Prioritize passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Breakdowns affect your friends, team or community. Avoid double-booking. Resolve basics before dealing with undeveloped ideas. Compulsive desires cause problems. Ask tough questions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Expect trouble with scheduling, all is not as it appears. Discuss practical logistics to keep systems flowing. Adapt to unexpected professional circumstances.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Immerse yourself in a good book or class. Work out kinks in the technology. Have patience with unplanned circumstances. Expand through study and research.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — The more careful you are with the details, the better you look. Join forces to get the funding. Double-check the data. Work first, travel later.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t fall for a fanciful scheme. A loss is more likely than a win. Your relationship comes first. Take good care of each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical work rather than ephemeral fantasies. If you hit a brick wall, wait for better conditions. Adapt to unexpected health or energy changes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Love is the priority. The situation could seem confusing. Gather valuable information and schedule carefully. Relax and adjust. Support family. Listen with heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household changes require adaptation. Update the space to support family. Unscheduled limitations challenge. Develop solutions together. Creativity sparks a temporary answer. Clean and sort.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Study a sticky situation carefully for solutions before proceeding. Your basic premises could get challenged. You don’t have the full story.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Resist the temptation to fantasize. Make adjustments to avoid a potentially costly breakdown. Unexpected changes are getting expensive. Adapt and simplify. Focus on basic objectives.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Be especially careful now. You’re growing stronger. Absorb criticism gracefully. It’s not personal, necessarily. Shift your personal practices for new conditions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a peaceful sanctuary to escape the chaos. Introspection and meditation provide insight and energy. Update long-term plans for unscheduled events. Process emotions. Rest and recharge.
Notable birthdays: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 81. Actor Ben Jones is 79. Actor John Kani is 78. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 77. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 77. Comedian Lewis Black is 72. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 69. Actor David Paymer is 66. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 63. Actor Michael Chiklis is 57. Actor Michael Michele is 54. Country musician Geoff Firebaugh is 52. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 49. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 49. Actor Cameron Diaz is 48. Rock musician Leon Caffrey (formerly w/Space) is 47. TV personality Lisa Ling is 47. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 46. Actor Raúl Castillo is 43. Actor Michael Gladis is 43. Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 42. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 39. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 38. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 35. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 34. Actor Johanna Braddy is 33. Actor Cameron Finley is 33.
