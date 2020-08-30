Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, August 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (08/30/20). Love is your guiding light this year. Strengthen foundations with consistency, participation and communication. Collaboration flourishes. Your team wins this summer, motivating new directions with a romance. Weather career and market changes next winter, before a creative phase of domestic flowering. Prioritize passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Breakdowns affect your friends, team or community. Avoid double-booking. Resolve basics before dealing with undeveloped ideas. Compulsive desires cause problems. Ask tough questions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Expect trouble with scheduling, all is not as it appears. Discuss practical logistics to keep systems flowing. Adapt to unexpected professional circumstances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Immerse yourself in a good book or class. Work out kinks in the technology. Have patience with unplanned circumstances. Expand through study and research.