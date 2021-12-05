Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 5

Today’s Birthday (12/05/21). Expand communication channels this year. Widen circles of influence with steady contribution. Winter illuminates you from within, recharging your physical performance this spring. Slowing to process summer changes and transitions inspires autumn dreams, visions and plans. Get the word out for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a spontaneous professional opportunity. Trust a crazy hunch. Listen to your intuition. Make a valuable connection. Push and win a prize.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore new sights. Grab an unexpected opportunity. The more you learn, the more you understand how little you know. Follow a fascinating thread.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Give in to some spontaneous fun with your partner. Put your talents together for shared gain. Grab a lucrative chance when it appears.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — If you can’t get something done, your partner can. Coordinate collaborative efforts for greatest ease and benefit. Romance sparks when least expected. Listen to intuition.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves to make it look easy. Physical efforts get satisfying results. Take an unexpected opportunity. Dance to the music that stirs your spirit.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stumble into a romantic situation. Set aside worries for now. Take a spontaneous moment for fun and sweetness with someone who makes your heart flutter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get drawn into domestic solutions. Household projects produce satisfying results. Find an unexpected bargain that renews your space. Clean messes. Relax with home comforts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dive into a fascinating subject to find unexpected treasure. Listen to young people. Develop your clever ideas. Grab a lucky break. Get the word out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Silver is available. Focus on bringing it in. Energize for lucrative results. Money saved is money earned. Reduce waste to save more. Simplify.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Imagine an accomplishment completed, and you can see the steps to take. Take charge for the results you want. You can make things happen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy thoughtful planning mode. You’re especially intuitive and sensitive. Listen to the prevailing mood and plot your course. Chart the steps to realize a dream.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Find unexpected synchronicity between friends, a spontaneous encounter or chance bit of fun. Make an excellent connection. Enjoy shared affinity, respect and admiration.

Notable birthdays: Author Joan Didion is 87. Author Calvin Trillin is 86. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 77. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 75. Musician and singer Jim Messina is 74. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 74. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 72. Actor Morgan Brittany is 70. Actor Brian Backer is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 64. Country singer Ty England is 58. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 56. Country singer Gary Allan is 54. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 53. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 52. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 52. Actor Kali Rocha is 50. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 49. Actor Paula Patton is 46. Actor Amy Acker is 45. Actor Nick Stahl is 42.

