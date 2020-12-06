Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 6

Today’s Birthday (12/06/20). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Apply discipline and consistent action to grow resources. Together, weather winter storms before your own light breaks through. Making a personal change next summer sparks a delightful romance. Harvest what you’ve sown, and conserve for later feasting.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work and health barriers or challenges confront you. Slow to assess and address them. Adjust your practices and routines to adapt. Follow your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy fun with family and friends at home. Lay low and take it easy. A romantic challenge dissolves later. Family comes first. Relax together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Make repairs and upgrades. Move things around and delete clutter. You can see what doesn’t work. Research before big expenses.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Others may demand quick action. Stay in communication. Avoid distractions and side chatter. Don’t get talked out of what you want. Review, edit and revise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit potential rises anew. Obstacles could prevent or delay cash flow. Stay in communication to cover any gap. New developments change the assignment.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predicted. Launch a personal project later. Abandon preconceptions and adapt to how things are. Gain strength and options. Prioritize practical solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Get productive in private. Avoid travel, expense or crowds. Write and organize. Sort and file. Fact and fantasy clash. Decrease clutter and aim for clarity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to clarify team communications. Nip misunderstandings in the bud. Mistakes could get expensive. Review carefully and wait to move until everyone is on board.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. A barrier blocks or delays shipments or communications. Focus on urgent deadlines and let other stuff wait. Connect and develop workarounds.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Plot your next adventure. Don’t dash out without preparing. Monitor conditions as roadblocks and delays abound. Avoid risk, expense or trouble through careful planning.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Strategize with your partner and avoid impulsive expenses. Avoid risky propositions. Old assumptions could get challenged. Connect for shared gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make time to address miscommunications or mistakes with your partner as soon as possible. Don’t try to force things. Provide gentle support. Listen.
Notable birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 84. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 82. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 79. Actor James Naughton is 75. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 74. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 72. Actor JoBeth Williams is 72. Actor Tom Hulce is 67. Actor Wil Shriner is 67. Actor Kin Shriner is 67. Actor Miles Chapin is 66. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 65. Comedian Steven Wright is 65. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 65. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 65. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 64. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 59. Actor Janine Turner is 58. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 58. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 53. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 50. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 49. Actor Colleen Haskell is 44. Actor Lindsay Price is 44. Actor Ashley Madekwe is 39. Actor Nora Kirkpatrick is 36. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 31. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 29. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 26.
