Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 29

Today's Birthday (12/29/19). Consider and plot your course this year. Lay solid foundations for personal flowering. Winter victory leads to a shift in plans with a partnership. Self-reflection illuminates another view next summer, inspiring new levels of love, romance and collaboration. Share efforts, resources and passion for common purpose.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Support a community cause close to your heart. Make a delightful discovery. Connect with like-minded friends and visualize winning. Play with a great team.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Dive into a professional challenge. Navigate unexpected circumstances and adapt with agility. Get feedback from a wider circle. Consider consequences before acting.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Travel and explore. Don't rely on unstable sources, connections or transportation. Make reservations in advance. Avoid overindulging or overspending. Take photos of your adventures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Changes could necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate on financial plans, insurance, taxes and investments. Envision the future you want and plot your course together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Spend time with someone attractive. Creative collaborations lead to positive outcomes. Brainstorm and come up with ideas for valuable solutions. Discover new efficiencies.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Prioritize your health, energy and fitness. Demands for your attention could seem overwhelming. Nurture your immune system and get plenty of rest. Schedule carefully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax and enjoy time with people you love. Play music, games and sports together. Clean up any messes. Artistic creativity flowers. Young people inspire.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Focus on fun with family. Handle household chores and cleaning. Share domestic joys and simple pleasures like home-cooked comfort food and a good movie.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Creative arts and practices satisfy. Paint, draw, sculpt or write. Tell your story. Edit your message. Add illustrations, photos or videos. Share far and wide.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue a lucrative opportunity. Negotiate a great deal and get terms in writing. Don't be afraid to challenge the status quo. You've got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- You're looking good. Consider what you really want and articulate that vision for best results. Resources are available. Stand for a personal cause.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Recharge from recent public events and gatherings by settling into a peaceful sanctuary. Meditate and rest. Contemplate eternal questions. Beauty feeds your spirit.
Thought for Today: "Sin cannot be undone, only forgiven." — Igor Stravinsky, Russian-born composer (1882-1971).
Notable birthdays: Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 97. Actress Inga Swenson is 87. ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 85. Actress Barbara Steele is 82. Actor Jon Voight is 81. Country singer Ed Bruce is 80. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 73. Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 73. Actor Ted Danson is 72. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 68. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 66. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 60. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 60. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 58. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 55. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 54. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 53. Actor Jason Gould is 53. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 52. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 52. Actress Jennifer Ehle is 50. Actor Patrick Fischler is 50. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 49. Actor Kevin Weisman is 49. Actor Jude Law is 47. Actress Maria Dizzia is 45. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 45. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 44. Actress Katherine Moennig is 42. Actor Diego Luna is 40. Actress Alison Brie is 37. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 36. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 32. Actress Jane Levy is 30. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 24. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 21.