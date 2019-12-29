Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 29

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- You're looking good. Consider what you really want and articulate that vision for best results. Resources are available. Stand for a personal cause.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 97. Actress Inga Swenson is 87. ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 85. Actress Barbara Steele is 82. Actor Jon Voight is 81. Country singer Ed Bruce is 80. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 73. Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 73. Actor Ted Danson is 72. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 68. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 66. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 60. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 60. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 58. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 55. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 54. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 53. Actor Jason Gould is 53. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 52. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 52. Actress Jennifer Ehle is 50. Actor Patrick Fischler is 50. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 49. Actor Kevin Weisman is 49. Actor Jude Law is 47. Actress Maria Dizzia is 45. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 45. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 44. Actress Katherine Moennig is 42. Actor Diego Luna is 40. Actress Alison Brie is 37. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 36. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 32. Actress Jane Levy is 30. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 24. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 21.