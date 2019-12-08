Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 8

Today's Birthday (12/08/19). Reach for the stars this year. Disciplined efforts pay cash benefits. The bounty you rake in this winter supports shared finances through a transition. Redirect your personal ambitions through changes next summer before a shared venture strikes gold. Integrity leads to satisfaction and happiness.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Profitable ventures engage your attention. Final decisions elude you. Don't fund a fantasy. Consider potential pitfalls. Get another opinion. Find agreement where least expected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Look sharp to adapt to surprises. Inhibit speculation. Disregard a ridiculous suggestion. Stand up for what's right. You're making a good impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Recharge in a peaceful setting. Private productivity satisfies. Finish old projects. Put away files and materials. Consider your situation from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Pull together to navigate unexpected circumstances. Verify facts that don't fit. Discuss potential and possibilities. Prioritize practical objectives. Together, choose the most promising target.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional puzzle has your attention. The truth gets revealed. An illusion could shatter. Polish your presentation before sharing. Go for substance over symbolism.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Explore new concepts and ideas. Listen to someone who sparks your creativity. Adapt your plans to a surprising development. Draw upon hidden resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Use what you're learning to cut costs. Make practical financial modifications to save a bundle. Let go of unused subscriptions. Find out-of-the-box solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt to changes intuitively with a partner. Be spontaneous, not reckless. A creative spark ignites. Avoid distractions and focus on a shared objective.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Stick to basics. Fantasies prove elusive. Do the homework to upgrade your skills and techniques. You're developing a new perspective. Strengthen core fundamentals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Imagine creative results. A surprise could work out better than your initial plan. Notice hidden elements and undertones. You can realize a romantic dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- A home-improvement plan takes shape to resolve a domestic puzzle. Discover unexpected value. Conserve resources and money. Savor treats with your family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Unexpected news requires adaptation. Communication helps you adjust to a change. Listen to your networks for a more complete view. Beautiful results are possible.
Thought for Today: "War does not determine who is right — only who is left." — Author unknown (although this sentiment is sometimes attributed to Bertrand Russell).
Notable birthdays: Flutist James Galway is 80. Singer Jerry Butler is 80. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 78. Actress Mary Woronov is 76. Actor John Rubinstein is 73. Reggae singer Toots Hibbert (Toots and the Maytals) is 71. Actress Kim Basinger is 66. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 63. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 62. Country singer Marty Raybon is 60. Political commentator Ann Coulter is 58. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 57. Actor Wendell Pierce is 56. Actress Teri Hatcher is 55. Actor David Harewood is 54. Singer Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada' Davitt) is 53. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 51. Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 47. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 43. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 41. Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 40. R&B singer Chrisette Michele is 37. Actress Hannah Ware is 37. Country singer Sam Hunt is 35. MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 34. Rock singer-actress Kate Voegele is 33. Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 30. NHL defenseman Drew Doughty is 30. Actress Wallis Currie-Wood is 28. Actress AnnaSophia Robb is 26.