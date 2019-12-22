Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 22

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get your hands dirty for the domestic results you want. Dig in the garden. Make repairs and upgrades. Actions taken now have long-lasting benefit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Look for the hidden story. Things may not be as they seem. Get your message out and it really goes. News travels fast.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A stroke of genius could become profitable. Follow inspiration with action. Forward your income-producing activities for long-lasting benefit. You can land a big fish.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Work quickly but carefully. Full speed ahead! Minimize risks with a personal matter by getting a second opinion. Draw upon hidden resources. Take charge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Conditions could seem unsettled. Meditate on upcoming events in your secret hideaway. Organize practical details. Plans made now have lasting impact. Savor sweet silence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- An unexpected development could impact a group effort. Rely on another person's expertise. Use teamwork for a coordinated push toward a big prize.