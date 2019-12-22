Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 22

Today's Birthday (12/22/19). Benefit through peaceful contemplation this year. Personal growth comes with steady practice. A personal discovery this winter inspires collaborative changes. Summer transitions rearrange your view before your heart gets inspired by an exciting collaboration. Follow a shining possibility together with a partner.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take bold action for long-term financial benefit. Be precise and follow the rules exactly. Negotiate a great deal. Create collaborative agreements and sign contracts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Align interests with your partner. Your collaborative moves can get farther than expected. Dance to a quicker beat. Enjoy a little unexpected romance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Physical action gets results. Work could interrupt your fun, yet a sense of urgency compels you. Someone important is watching your performance. Make bold moves.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Reach for a romantic dream. Successes come through your own energy and effort, despite the impulse to run. Express your heart and accept the consequences.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get your hands dirty for the domestic results you want. Dig in the garden. Make repairs and upgrades. Actions taken now have long-lasting benefit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Look for the hidden story. Things may not be as they seem. Get your message out and it really goes. News travels fast.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A stroke of genius could become profitable. Follow inspiration with action. Forward your income-producing activities for long-lasting benefit. You can land a big fish.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Work quickly but carefully. Full speed ahead! Minimize risks with a personal matter by getting a second opinion. Draw upon hidden resources. Take charge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Conditions could seem unsettled. Meditate on upcoming events in your secret hideaway. Organize practical details. Plans made now have lasting impact. Savor sweet silence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- An unexpected development could impact a group effort. Rely on another person's expertise. Use teamwork for a coordinated push toward a big prize.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Provide leadership with a professional project. Take advantage of an unplanned opportunity to leap forward. Go for the gold! Go ahead and take a shot.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your actions speak well for you. Do what you promised. Expand your terrain by leaps and bounds. Go beyond your previous experience into uncharted territory.
Thought for Today: "Winter is not a season, it's an occupation." — Sinclair Lewis, American author (1885-1951).
Notable birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 83. Country singer Red Steagall is 81. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 76. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 75. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 74. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 71. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 71. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 71. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 68. Actress BernNadette Stanis is 66. Rapper Luther "Luke" Campbell is 59. Country singer-musician Chuck Mead is 59. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 57. Actress Lauralee Bell is 51. Country singer Lori McKenna is 51. Actress Dina Meyer is 51. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 49. Actress Heather Donahue is 46. Actor Chris Carmack is 39. Actor Harry Ford is 37. Actor Greg Finley is 35. Actor Logan Huffman is 30. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jordin Sparks is 30. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 26.