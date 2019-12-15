Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 15

Today's Birthday (12/15/19). Use your power for good this year. Win lucrative prizes through disciplined coordination. Divert a portion of a winter cash-flow surge to savings before financial changes affect shared accounts. Personal growth this summer inspires booming joint income. You can make dreams come true.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Romantic ideas could take an unexpected twist. Keep an optimistic attitude. Adapt gracefully to take advantage of a beneficial opportunity. Count your blessings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Domestic projects draw you in. Clean closets and discover buried treasure. Beautify and decorate your surroundings. Connect with family by sharing something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Communications benefit your bottom line. Profitable demands on your time could tempt you to overwork. Take care of yourself for extra productivity, creativity and satisfaction.