Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 1

Today's Birthday (12/01/19). This is your special year. Financial discipline pays long-term dividends. Stash nuts from a rich harvest this winter before changes with shared accounts take your attention. Make a personal alteration this summer, leading to a growth spurt for family fortunes. Take charge for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Take it easy with friends and associates. Test the waters before making a change. Actions and communications can easily misfire. Stay forgiving and open-minded.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Keep your patience. Breakdowns at work could get frustrating. Breathe deeply. Take a moment for yourself. Wait for better conditions before launching a project.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Discover a hidden truth along the road. Don't disturb a watchdog or react blindly. Disagree respectfully. Check alternate routes to avoid traffic. Stay cool.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Confirm intuition with data, especially with family finances. Don't forget an important job. Others demand quick action. Take it slow to avoid errors. Stay focused.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Unexpected circumstances could provoke arguments with your partner if allowed. Step back and consider before reacting. Have patience with delays or misunderstandings. Slow down.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Step carefully to avoid a pitfall. Move slowly to avoid an accident or injury. Passions may be in high gear. Ignore distractions. Look before you leap.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Romance could seem elusive. Distractions abound and things could get awkward. Have patience and utilize restraint. Don't overindulge or overspend. Find a creative outlet.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Domestic improvements may require making a mess. Put in extra time when planning. Don't commit until you're certain. Try not to break anything. Rest at home.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen to considerations before making an important decision. Details need resolution. Things could get chaotic. Less is more. Silence can be more powerful than sound.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Get terms in writing before beginning. A conflict of interests could come back to bite later. Patiently review details. Wait for better conditions to launch.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Look at yourself from another angle. Admit impracticalities with a plan. Don't listen to gossip. Avoid risky propositions. Keep your deadlines and promises.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Don't leap to judgment. Things may not be as they seem. Proceed with caution or, better yet, postpone activity and quietly rest. Consider backup plans.
Thought for Today: "I got a simple rule about everybody. If you don't treat me right, shame on you." — Louis Armstrong, American jazz musician (1900-1971).
Notable birthdays: Actor-director Woody Allen is 84. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 80. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80. Country musician Casey Van Beek (The Tractors) is 77. Television producer David Salzman is 76. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 75. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 75. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 74. Singer Gilbert O'Sullivan is 73. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (TV: "I Love Lucy") is 69. Actor Treat Williams is 68. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 67. Country singer Kim Richey is 63. Actress Charlene Tilton is 61. Actress-model Carol Alt is 59. Actor Jeremy Northam is 58. Actress Katherine LaNasa is 53. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 53. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 52. Actress Golden Brooks is 49. Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman is 49. Actor Ron Melendez is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Bart Millard is 47. Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 44. Singer Sarah Masen is 44. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 42. Actor Nate Torrence is 42. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 41. Rock musician Mika Fineo (Filter) is 38. Actor Riz Ahmed (Film: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") is 37. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 35. Actress Ilfenesh Hadera is 34. R&B singer-actress Janelle Monae is 34. Actress Ashley Monique Clark is 31. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 31. Actress Zoe Kravitz is 31. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 29. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 16.