Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 20

Today’s Birthday (02/20/22). Recharge and plot your moves this year. Steady discipline and coordination provide rich rewards. Winter brings career gifts before writing and communication flowers next spring. Shift travel or study objectives with summer changes, aligning you for autumn explorations. Align your actions with your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share extra patience with your partner and save time otherwise wasted arguing. Miscommunications could arise. Don’t push sensitive issues. Kindness leads to kindness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take care of business. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Reduce risk or stress. Prioritize work, health and energy. Recharge by connecting with nature.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Relax and smell the roses. Avoid controversy, crowds or arguments. Don’t gamble. Get into a fun creative project. Find hidden beauty by looking for it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean domestic messes. Sort and file emotions as well as possessions. Avoid noise or chaos. Keep a low profile. Beautify spaces to reduce stress.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review, edit and revise carefully before publishing. Avoid spontaneous outbursts or arguments. Consider consequences. You don’t have the full picture. Wait for developments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial barriers or delays could frustrate. Reduce risk and spending. Distraction and temptation abound. Patience and a sense of humor are worth gold.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Lay low and take it easy. Don’t push yourself too hard. Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Listen to your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A private retreat soothes and satisfies. Recharge with productivity behind closed doors. Avoid noise or crowds. Consider what’s next and determine priorities. Savor peaceful rituals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A social connection may not come together as planned. Limitations, barriers and delays could interrupt. Guard against overconsumption. Share resources and solutions. Relax.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A professional challenge has your focus. Avoid costly mistakes or stressful situations. Handle urgent matters and postpone what you can. Patience untangles a knot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Your exploration may hit a roadblock. Try other avenues. Persistence and patience can find a way. Or wait for better travel conditions. Study possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — To avoid potential financial problems, play things strictly by the book. Keep accounts current. Patience pays off, especially with your partner. Keep bargains and promises.

Notable birthdays: Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 85. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 81. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 80. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 80. Movie director Mike Leigh is 79. Actor Brenda Blethyn is 76. Actor Sandy Duncan is 76. Actor Peter Strauss is 75. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 74. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 71. Actor John Voldstad is 71. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 68. Actor Anthony Head is 68. Country singer Leland Martin is 65. Actor James Wilby is 64. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 63. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 59. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 59. Actor French Stewart is 58. Actor Ron Eldard is 57. Model Cindy Crawford is 56. Actor Andrew Shue is 55.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0