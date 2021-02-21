Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 21

Today’s Birthday (02/21/21). Private planning realizes dreams this year. Consistent peaceful productivity generates satisfying results. You’re especially intuitive. Career redirections this spring lead to summer fun with family and your sweetheart. Strengthening communication channels this winter leads to exciting professional projects. Look inside to rediscover passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally as Mercury stations direct in Aquarius. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally with Mercury direct. Brainstorming produces creative and profitable ideas. Discuss possibilities. Develop lucrative opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Expand your exploration in new directions. Pursue a personal passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider consequences before compromising. Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money flows with greater ease with Mercury direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Communication with your partner clarifies naturally with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to compromise and reach consensus. Send love messages and invitations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A physical barrier dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate with Mercury direct in Aquarius for three months. Traffic flows better. Discover health solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your muses. Expression comes naturally with Aquarius Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family communications clarify now that Mercury stations direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative efforts surge. The story clarifies with Mercury direct. Write and publish your views. Communicate and connect. Amplify your message to a wider audience.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Generate positive cash flow with Mercury direct in Aquarius. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Listen powerfully. You’re especially charming and clever with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy home comforts. Articulate visions and dreams. Words and traffic flow better with Mercury direct. Journaling reveals your inner feelings. Make a spiritual connection.
Notable birthdays: Movie director Bob Rafelson is 88. Actor Gary Lockwood is 84. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 82. Actor Peter McEnery is 81. Film/music company executive David Geffen is 78. Actor Tyne Daly is 75. Actor Anthony Daniels is 75. Tricia Nixon Cox is 75. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 74. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 72. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68. Actor William Petersen is 68. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66. Singer/guitarist Larry Campbell is 66. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63. Actor Kim Coates is 63. Actor Jack Coleman is 63. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60. Actor William Baldwin is 58. Rock musician Michael Ward is 54. Actor Aunjanue Ellis is 52. Blues musician Corey Harris is 52. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 51. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 48. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 44. Actor Tituss Burgess is 42. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 42. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 41. Singer Charlotte Church is 35. Actor Ashley Greene is 34. Actor Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) is 34. Actor Corbin Bleu is 32. Actor Hayley Orrantia is 27. Actor Sophie Turner is 25.