Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 27

Today's Birthday (02/27/22). Prioritize inner growth this year. Disciplined practices, plans and preparation realize visions. Scoring professional wins this winter leads to heightened springtime creativity, connection and communication. Investigations could stall this summer, until autumn reveals new directions, treasures and horizons. Stay true to your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Work opportunities develop into profits and resources. Things come together naturally. Put love into your work and demand rises. Angels guide your actions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation strikes gold. Follow the data where it leads. Widen the scope of your exploration. Unveil rare treasures and prepare for presentation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to tap a lucrative opportunity. Share the load to take advantage of favorable conditions. Contribute to grow shared accounts. Grab extra bounty.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Align forces for what you both love. Shared purpose guides your actions. You've got each other's back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical performance seems energized. Tap into your own passion. Express what's in your heart. Nurture health and vitality with rest, good food and nature.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share the love. Creativity flowers and inspires artistic expression. Enjoy playful endeavors and passionate engagement. Acknowledge and honor another's contribution. Romance develops naturally.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic bliss tempts. Fill your home with love. Cook something delicious and share it with family. Work with what others deliver. Enjoy people you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You're especially brilliant, charming and creative. Develop an imaginative idea. Write your story and share it. Sketch and polish. Add illustrations. Express your vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Silver flows in with greater ease. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Extra income is available. Discover ways to increase savings. Make a lucky catch.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky break. Your work is gaining respect. A personal dream is coming into focus. Use your power and confidence for good. Step into leadership.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a private retreat. Pamper yourself with peaceful planning and reflection. Enjoy natural beauty. Recharge your spirit by reconnecting with a dream. Find inspiration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Team participation leads to victory. Nurture friendships for lasting bonds. Share support, information and resources with your community or tribe. Unite for common gain.

Notable birthdays: Actor Joanne Woodward is 92. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 88. Actor Barbara Babcock is 85. Actor Debra Monk is 73. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 68. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Timothy Spall is 65. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 62. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 62. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 61. Actor Adam Baldwin is 60. Actor Grant Show is 60. Actor Noah Emmerich is 57. Actor Donal Logue is 56. R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 51. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 50. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 44. Chelsea Clinton is 42.

