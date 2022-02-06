Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 6

Today’s Birthday (02/06/22). This is your personal inspiration year. Disciplined practices can realize your wildest dreams. Friends light up your winter, before springtime inspires home renovation. Summer professional changes lead to an exciting career surge next autumn. Your status and influence are on the rise.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Go for a lucrative opportunity. Fortune favors your own initiative. A push now can be especially productive. Do the homework to maximize profit potential.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Let go of an old trepidation to advance a personal dream. Grab a lucky break when it appears. Rely on disciplined preparation for lasting benefit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review plans and clarify. Envision a possibility realized. Draw upon hidden resources. Others admire your courage. Consider things from a higher perspective. Prioritize practicalities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends energize you. Teamwork can realize a common dream. Follow a strong leader. Go for distance rather than speed. Resupply locally. Deepen community connections.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky professional break. Follow up on a hot lead. Make your pitch. Determination pays. You’re building a reputation for excellence.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Educational opportunities open new prospects. Classes and webinars reveal the back story, tricks and techniques. Connect with your subject at a deeper level.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Action and initiative today can get profitable. Collaborate for shared gain. A prize lies within reach. Confidence rises with results generated. Go for the gold.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise and share the load to get farther, faster. Physical magnetism is part of the fun. Change direction intuitively. Give in to a romantic dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Action gets results. Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Practice routines for perfection. Take extra measures for health and safety. Slow until ready.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your luck is on the rise, especially regarding romance and matters of the heart. Advance a passionate cause. Relax and enjoy people that you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a practical domestic phase. Make lasting improvements with soap, water and elbow grease. Beautify your surroundings. Add cozy touches, delicious flavors and fragrances.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Good news travels fast. Write, research and process. Articulate your views. Creative communication projects flourish. Connect the puzzle pieces. Consider consequences and express possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 91. Actor Mike Farrell is 83. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 82. Singer Fabian is 79. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 79. Actor Michael Tucker is 77. Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 73. Actor Jon Walmsley is 66. Actor Kathy Najimy is 65. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 65. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 65. Actor Barry Miller is 64. Actor Megan Gallagher is 62. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Country singer Richie McDonald is 60. Singer Rick Astley is 56. Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 53. ABC News anchor Amy Robach is 49. Actor Josh Stewart is 45. Actor Ben Lawson is 42. Actor Brandon Hammond is 38. Actor Crystal Reed (TV: “Teen Wolf”) is 37. Actor Alice Greczyn is 36. Actor Anna Diop is 34. R&B singer/actor Tinashe is 29.

