Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 23

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Find creative ways to grow your family's nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing. Begin a new chapter together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It's all for love and love for all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share info, resources, gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for powerful connection.