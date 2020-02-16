Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 16

Today's Birthday (02/16/20). Expand through community connections this year. Accomplishments arise with consistent planning. Recuperate this winter, before resolving a community puzzle next summer for fresh energy. Shift gears with a romance next winter, before your team wins the gold. Friends bring goodness, laughter and love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Move forward boldly over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Pour energy into your career. Your influence is on the rise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Business grows stronger. Travel can strengthen a long-distance connection. Explore new frontiers over six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Mix work with fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaboration gets results. Revise your budget for growth, with Mars powering into Capricorn. Sock away windfall profits. Keep costs down by working together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Pull together for common gain. Take action to deepen partnerships, with Mars in Capricorn for the next six weeks. Act on a mutual attraction.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Have fun with someone charming. Release stress through rest, meditation and exercise. Mars in Capricorn energizes your physical performance over six weeks. You're growing stronger.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Domestic matters have your focus. Take action for what you love, with Mars in Capricorn over six weeks. Deeds speak louder than words.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially brilliant. Creative ideas flow like water. Implement domestic renovations over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Energize your household.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Rake in the profits. Research, study and dig for clues, with Mars in Capricorn. Write your discoveries over six weeks. Complete a creative project.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- You're empowered with confidence and creativity. Dedicate action toward lucrative projects over six weeks and stash the surplus. Mars in Capricorn inspires profitable ventures.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Recharge and rest. Your personal confidence gets energized by Mars in Capricorn over the next six weeks. Develop your unique skills and talents.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team can win. Organize, plot and plan. Use the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn, to clear clutter and create space for what's next.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Business could interfere with your social life. Your team can make great strides forward over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Together, anything's possible.
Thought for Today: "I am content to define history as the past events of which we have knowledge and refrain from worrying about those of which we have none — until, that is, some archaeologist digs them up." — Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian (1912-1989).
Notable birthdays: Jazz/pop singer-actress Peggy King is 90. Actor Jeremy Bulloch is 75. Actor William Katt is 69. Actor LeVar Burton is 63. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 62. Actress Lisa Loring is 62. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 61. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 59. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 55. Actress Sarah Clarke is 49. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 47. Actor Mahershala Ali is 46. Singer Sam Salter is 45. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 42. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 38. Actress Chloe Wepper is 34. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 33. Rock musician Danielle Haim is 31. Actress Elizabeth Olsen is 31. Actor Mike Weinberg is 27.