Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 10

Today’s Birthday (01/09/21). This year offers extra profits. Strategize and steadily advance to build financial strength. Winter’s quiet phase leads to a shift or transition next summer, toward growing health and physical performance. Connect with a sense of purpose next winter. Take advantage of lucrative conditions for growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Pursue a passion whole-heartedly. Take practical steps to advance. Expand your territory in new directions. Connect and strengthen infrastructure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and monitor budgets for positive cash flow. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Follow rules. Make a practical move. Strengthen your roots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make adjustments with your partner. Adapt to changes with communication and practical action. You’re especially attuned to each other. Collaborate for common gain.