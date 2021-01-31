Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 31

Notable birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 84. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 83. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 83. Actor Stuart Margolin is 81. Actor Jessica Walter is 80. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 80. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 77. Actor Glynn Turman is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 74. Actor Jonathan Banks is 74. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 70. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 65. Actor Kelly Lynch is 62. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 62. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 60. Actor Paulette Braxton is 56. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 55. Actor Minnie Driver is 51. Actor Portia de Rossi is 48. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 44. Actor Kerry Washington is 44. Bluegrass singer-musician Becky Buller is 42. Singer Justin Timberlake is 40. Actor Tyler Ritter is 36. Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 34. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 34. Actor Joel Courtney is 25.