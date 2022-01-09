Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 9

Today’s Birthday (01/09/22). Prosperity rises this year. Regular, disciplined actions build lucrative results. Inspiration and new possibilities spark this winter, inciting springtime playfulness, fun and passion. Community changes affect your friends this summer. By autumn, your team wins a valuable prize. Steward, conserve and protect what you have.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Bring stability to a chaotic situation. Don’t get intimidated. Communication and disciplined action get results. Navigate a tricky passage with diplomacy and finesse.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Relax and rest. Privacy and peaceful settings soothe frazzled nerves. Draw upon hidden resources. Review and adjust plans around an obstacle. Clarify directions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A disruption between friends could cause discord. Communication facilitates resolution of a challenge. Wait for developments. Counsel patience. Teamwork can circumvent a pitfall.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A professional obstacle or barrier could slow the action. Wait for developments. Work could interfere with play. Focus to surmount a challenge. Collaborate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow around a roadblock. Traffic, delays or breakdowns could alter plans. Avoid risk or hassle and choose for ease and simplicity. Study options and explore.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor the budget with shared accounts. Avoid financial arguments with your partner. Decrease clutter and chaos. Fact and fantasy clash. Reduce expectations. Go for clarity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy. Don’t antagonize your partner or get drawn into silly arguments. Communication resolves a disagreement. Let the little stuff go. Silence is golden.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Things could seem busy or chaotic. Slow to navigate the tricky sections. Avoid pitfalls or sharp corners. Patiently persist, one step at a time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romantic or creative objectives may not go as planned. Loosen expectations and stay flexible. Adapt and wait for developments. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep your temper, especially with family. Determine your words or risk blurting out something you don’t mean. Assumptions get challenged. Keep an open mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A creative project could get messy. Things may not develop as planned. Delays or delivery mishaps could disrupt. Patiently navigate and sort. Untangle the threads.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — It may take a mess to meet your deadlines. Patiently persist, despite challenges. Don’t show unfinished work. Prioritize bringing home the bacon. Clean up later.

Notable birthdays: Actor K Callan is 86. Folk singer Joan Baez is 81. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 78. Actor John Doman is 77. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 72. Singer Crystal Gayle is 71. Actor J.K. Simmons is 67. Actor Imelda Staunton is 66. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchú is 63. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 59. Actor Joely Richardson is 57. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 55. Actor David Costabile is 55. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 55. Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 55. Actor-director Joey Lauren Adams is 54. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 51. Actor Angela Bettis is 49. Actor Omari Hardwick is 48. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 46. Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 44.

