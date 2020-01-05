Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 5

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Take advantage of an unexpected chance to benefit your home and family. One person's ideas spark another's. Make an investment for long-term domestic gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially persuasive. Use your charms to get the word out about an important cause or passion. News travels in unexpected ways. Express with creativity.

Thought for Today: "It is easy to be tolerant of the principles of other people if you have none of your own." — Herbert Samuel, English political leader (1870-1963).

Notable birthdays: Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale is 92. Actor Robert Duvall is 89. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 82. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 80. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 78. Actress-director Diane Keaton is 74. Actor Ted Lange is 72. Rhythm-and-blues musician George "Funky" Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 71. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 70. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 67. Actress Pamela Sue Martin is 67. Actor Clancy Brown is 61. Singer Iris Dement is 59. Actress Suzy Amis is 58. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 55. Actor Vinnie Jones is 55. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 54. Actor Joe Flanigan is 53. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 52. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 52. Actress Heather Paige Kent is 51. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 51. Actor Shea Whigham is 51. Actor Derek Cecil is 47. Actress-comedian Jessica Chaffin is 46. Actor Bradley Cooper is 45. Actress January Jones is 42. Actress Brooklyn Sudano is 39. Actor Franz Drameh is 27.

