Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 5

Today's Birthday (01/05/20). Fortune favors well-laid plans this year. Steady efforts can realize personal ambitions. Your wildest dreams could come true this winter, before a twist with a partner requires ironing out. Unforeseen obstacles redirect your summer, leading to blossoming collaboration and romance. Use your power for good.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're exceptionally quick and charming now. The facts you need can be found. Let someone teach you a new trick. Make a valuable connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue a personal project. Talk, negotiate and make deals. Your influence is spreading. Draw upon hidden resources. Take advantage of favorable conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Consider your dreams, visions and ambitions. Plans laid now can develop into long-term benefit. Study secrets and mysteries. Figure out how to get what's needed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends help you make the right connection. A shared goal or dream seems within reach. Use words and actions to advance for long-term gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Imagination leads to bold, innovative professional ideas. Venture farther out. Work with what others deliver. Streamline routines and practices. Your influence is rising.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your territory. Make long-distance connections and explore unexpected wonders. Discover new views, cultures and ideas. Travel and study beckon with hidden treasure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Fire up your financial engines. Put together beneficial deals and bargains. Collaborate to get more for less. You can exceed goals with determination and coordination.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- A meaningful conversation with a partner leads to deeper connection. Pull together for shared gain. Share feedback and coaching. Empower each other to new levels.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Physical action gets valuable results. Practice for best performance. Nurture health and wellness with good food, exercise and rest. You're building new strength.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Romantic opportunities abound. Words and actions align. Let the object of your affections know how you feel. Express your heart for long-term benefits. Share love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Take advantage of an unexpected chance to benefit your home and family. One person's ideas spark another's. Make an investment for long-term domestic gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially persuasive. Use your charms to get the word out about an important cause or passion. News travels in unexpected ways. Express with creativity.
Thought for Today: "It is easy to be tolerant of the principles of other people if you have none of your own." — Herbert Samuel, English political leader (1870-1963).
Notable birthdays: Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale is 92. Actor Robert Duvall is 89. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 82. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 80. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 78. Actress-director Diane Keaton is 74. Actor Ted Lange is 72. Rhythm-and-blues musician George "Funky" Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 71. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 70. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 67. Actress Pamela Sue Martin is 67. Actor Clancy Brown is 61. Singer Iris Dement is 59. Actress Suzy Amis is 58. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 55. Actor Vinnie Jones is 55. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 54. Actor Joe Flanigan is 53. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 52. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 52. Actress Heather Paige Kent is 51. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 51. Actor Shea Whigham is 51. Actor Derek Cecil is 47. Actress-comedian Jessica Chaffin is 46. Actor Bradley Cooper is 45. Actress January Jones is 42. Actress Brooklyn Sudano is 39. Actor Franz Drameh is 27.