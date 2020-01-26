Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 26

Today's Birthday (01/26/20). Together, you can accomplish powerful victories this year. Strong plans are fundamental for building dreams. Winter brings a new vision, before a delay arises around a physical obstacle. Addressing group changes next summer, leads to a breakthrough with your health and work. Connect for shared gain.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Watch and wait. Make dreamy romantic plans, but don't implement yet. Your worries are well founded. Listen to your intuition and common sense.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Check public opinion. Keep secrets and confidences. Avoid risky business or confrontation. Adapt to a team surprise without rocking the boat. Practice good manners.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Work takes priority. Handle unexpected details. It's easy to make mistakes; review carefully. Stay gracious even when others are rude or thoughtless. Practice professionalism.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Wait for best conditions to set off. Monitor traffic and weather. Proceed with caution or wait somewhere cozy. Update your route.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Do the numbers before making a financial determination. Avoid controversy or fuss. Keep a low profile and make sure you can cover expenses.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep your word with your partner, especially. Avoid argument or irritation. Not everything you try works out. Allow extra time for the unexpected.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- New tricks may not work. Focus on details. Use gentle pressure rather than brute force. Slow to avoid accident or injury. Tune out distractions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Have fun without spending a fortune. Enjoy relaxing activities close to home. Adapt to shifting circumstances. Things may not go as planned. Rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Plan renovations in detail before committing funds or energy. A domestic change may not go as imagined. Discover new factors. Research best options and materials.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Review the facts. Things don't necessarily line up as expected. Consider secondary factors. Make no public revelations without rock solid sources. Wait for developments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- There's funding available, although it could seem elusive. Make plans and preparations. Postpone gratification and avoid stepping on toes. Listen and learn.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're getting stronger. Focus on personal priorities. Avoid risk or controversy. Clean a mess. Indulge in private time and pamper yourself with simple pleasures.
Thought for Today: "Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves." — Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian statesman (1889-1964).
Notable birthdays: Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 91. Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 85. Actor Scott Glenn is 81. Singer Jean Knight is 77. Activist Angela Davis is 76. Actor Richard Portnow is 73. Rock musician Corky Laing (Mountain) is 72. Actor David Strathairn is 71. Producer-director Mimi Leder is 68. Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 67. Rock singer-musician Eddie Van Halen is 65. Reggae musician Norman Hassan (UB40) is 62. Actress-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 62. Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 60. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 59. Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jazzie B. (Soul II Soul) is 57. Actor Paul Johansson is 56. Director Lenny Abrahamson is 54. Actor Bryan Callen is 53. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 50. Actor Nate Mooney is 48. Actress Jennifer Crystal is 47. Rock musician Chris Hesse (Hoobastank) is 46. Actress Matilda Szydagis is 46. Actor Gilles Marini is 44. Gospel singer Tye Tribbett is 44. NBA player Vince Carter is 43. Actress Sarah Rue is 42. Actor Colin O'Donoghue is 39. Country musician Michael Martin (Marshall Dyllon) is 37.