Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 26

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Do the numbers before making a financial determination. Avoid controversy or fuss. Keep a low profile and make sure you can cover expenses.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep your word with your partner, especially. Avoid argument or irritation. Not everything you try works out. Allow extra time for the unexpected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- New tricks may not work. Focus on details. Use gentle pressure rather than brute force. Slow to avoid accident or injury. Tune out distractions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Have fun without spending a fortune. Enjoy relaxing activities close to home. Adapt to shifting circumstances. Things may not go as planned. Rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Plan renovations in detail before committing funds or energy. A domestic change may not go as imagined. Discover new factors. Research best options and materials.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Review the facts. Things don't necessarily line up as expected. Consider secondary factors. Make no public revelations without rock solid sources. Wait for developments.