Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 19

Today's Birthday (01/19/20). Envision what you want to realize this year. Incredible results are available with steady action. Celebrate reaching a personal summit this winter, before resolving a collaborative barrier. Navigate unexpected changes next summer before finding new passion with a partner. Focus on love to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You can advance now. A road that was blocked is free. An educational opportunity beckons; take the most practical route. Avoid extravagance or fuss. Go explore.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Contribute for a shared cause. Intellect and intuition agree. Do the financial homework before making important decisions. Consider big picture goals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Join forces for a common cause. Delegate to a perfectionist. Listen to their suggestions. Stick to practical objectives. Support each other to advance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Maintain physical practices for health and wellness. Set a juicy goal while maintaining steady routines. You're creative and efficient. Humility serves you well.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially charming. Abandon elaborate romantic fantasies and go for simple pleasures with someone sweet. Express your heart and invent a possibility together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic projects satisfy. Make inexpensive home improvements with color, lighting or pattern. Houseplants help clear the air. Cook up something delicious with family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Unravel a tangle and solve a puzzle. You're especially clever. Discover better methods or techniques. Edit and polish your presentation for clarity and succinct purpose.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep a low profile to focus on making money. A colleague gets you some maneuvering room. Don't spend without need. Make steady progress.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- When you're hot, you're hot. Use your strength and creativity to practical purpose. You can advance a personal dream with steady steps. Celebrate accomplishments.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Get advice but make your own decisions. Relax and listen. Consider options as you craft your plans. Rest and recuperate. Notice hidden beauty.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- New friends open new possibilities. Teamwork allows advancement. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Go for finite, specific goals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Advance for tangible professional results. Good planning increases your holdings. Completion leads to new status. Maintain an advantage. Share appreciation with a supporter.
Thought for Today: "Love without passion is dreary; passion without love is horrific." — Abraham Cowley, English poet (1618-1667).
Notable birthdays: Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar is 100. Actress Tippi Hedren is 90. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 89. Movie director Richard Lester is 88. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 78. Actress Shelley Fabares is 76. Country singer Dolly Parton is 74. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 73. TV chef Paula Deen is 73. Rock singer Martha Davis is 69. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 68. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 67. Actress Katey Sagal is 66. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 65. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 65. Reggae musician Mickey Virtue (formerly with UB40) is 63. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 62. Actor Paul McCrane is 59. Actor William Ragsdale is 59. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 54. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 52. Singer Trey Lorenz is 51. Actor Shawn Wayans is 49. Rock singer-musician John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) is 49. Actress Drea de Matteo is 48. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 46. Actor Drew Powell is 44. Actress Marsha Thomason is 44. Actress Bitsie Tulloch is 39. Actress Jodie Sweetin is 38. Movie director Damien Chazelle is 35. Actress Shaunette Renee Wilson is 30. Actress Briana Henry is 28. Actor Logan Lerman is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 28. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 24. Actress Lidya Jewett is 13.