Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 12

Today's Birthday (01/12/20). Meditation, consideration and introspection pay off this year. Dedicated action builds strong foundations for personal projects. Make a brilliant personal discovery this winter before adapting to changes with a partner. Abandon outworn habits this summer prompting a romantic resurgence. Prioritize what feeds your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- You may feel a pull to work overtime. Don't assume more than you can accomplish by the deadline. The truth gets revealed. Wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Your heart's at home while the rest of you feels pulled to travel and explore. Talk about desired destinations. Make plans and reservations before embarking.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- A financial revelation illuminates a situation. Talk about long-term implications and consequences. Disciplined collaboration can provide unexpected bounty. Conclude negotiations and sign contracts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Maintain a positive cash flow. Partnership flowers. Discuss future dreams and possibilities. Share a vision and agree on what you can each contribute.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make a personal revelation. Somebody, could be you, blurts out the truth. Disciplined work pays off. Get expert coaching. Practice what you preach.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Peaceful privacy soothes your spirit. Relax with someone sweet. Share creative thoughts, dreams and romantic visions. Listen to the wisdom of elders and children.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Your team is getting stronger. Collaborate to fix something before it breaks. Discuss long-term domestic improvements with family. Align on priorities for an action plan.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Take care of business. Discuss potential long-term communication strategies, creative goals and ambitions. Share practical solutions. A sense of possibility energizes. Network and exchange information.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a stroke of genius. What you're learning is widening your horizons. Lucrative opportunities grow on strong foundations. Patiently build support structures and explore possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Revise budgets to include realizing a personal dream. What would it take? How much would that cost? Consider long-term potential. Expand your own boundaries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate with your partner through a transition or change. Envision how you would love things to go. Create a display of your dream. Imagine peaceful perfection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Strengthen physical performance with practice. Teamwork generates greater results. Strategize and coordinate for seamless collaboration. Support each other and lighten a shared load.
Thought for Today: "Necessity does the work of courage." — Nicholas Murray Butler, American educator and Nobel laureate (1862-1947).
Notable birthdays: The Amazing Kreskin is 85. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 81. Actor Anthony Andrews is 72. Movie director Wayne Wang is 71. Actress Kirstie Alley is 69. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 69. Writer Walter Mosley is 68. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 68. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 66. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 63. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 62. Actor Oliver Platt is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 60. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 56. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 55. Actor Olivier Martinez is 54. Rapper TBird (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 53. Model Vendela is 53. Actress Farrah Forke is 52. Actress Rachael Harris is 52. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 50. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 50. Actress Zabryna Guevara is 48. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 47. Rock musician Matt Wong (Reel Big Fish) is 47. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 42. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Amerie is 40. Actress Issa Rae is 35. Actress Naya Rivera is 33. Actor Will Rothhaar is 33. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 32. Rock singer ZAYN is 27. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (TV: "The X Factor") is 24.