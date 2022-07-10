Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 10

Today’s Birthday (07/10/22). Leap ahead professionally this year. Coordinated collaboration grows seedlings into a fruitful shared orchard. Change, adapt and adjust healthy practices this summer for high performance autumn energy. Winter dreams inspire a fun and exciting social springtime. Your great work is gaining attention.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Explorations bear fruit. Make long-distance connections. Investigate possibilities. Discover exciting opportunities in conversation. It’s OK if you don’t know how. Learn as you go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky chance to grow shared financial accounts. Discover opportunities hiding with recent changes. Talk with your partner to strategize and coordinate action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss a juicy possibility with your partner. An opportunity lands in your lap. Creative collaboration is especially fun and lucrative. It could get romantic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action seems energized. You can really make things happen. Get into a steady rhythm. Find solutions in conversation. Beat your best time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy time with people you love. Savor your favorite activities, games and arts. Music feeds your spirit. Share delicious news and flavors.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Good luck lands at your house. Discuss opportunities with family. Align on domestic changes. Clean, repair and make improvements to prepare for what’s next.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can solve a puzzle. Creative projects surge ahead. Connect and communicate. Write, edit and research. Discover solutions in conversation. Unlock the next level.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Align words and actions to grab a lucky break. Track your time and expenses. Develop profitable opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially strong and creative. Investigate a lucky personal opportunity. Dress for success. Use your persuasive charms. Talk about what you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Peaceful privacy encourages creativity. Brilliant ideas lead to exciting possibilities. Organize and plan. Discover the perfect solution for new opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make a lucky connection. Gather ideas, info and resources from friends. You’re a formidable team. Share talents, passion and energy to contribute for common gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover solutions for a professional challenge. Find the key piece to the puzzle in communication. Strategize and coordinate to grab a lucky break.

Notable birthdays: Actor William Smithers is 95. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 83. Singer Mavis Staples is 83. Actor Mills Watson is 82. Actor Robert Pine is 81. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 79. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 77. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 75. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 73. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 71. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 68. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 64. Actor Fiona Shaw is 64. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 59. Actor Alec Mapa is 57. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 57. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 57. Actor Gale Harold is 53. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 52. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 51. Actor Sofia Vergara is 50. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 48. Actor Adrian Grenier is 46. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 45. Actor Gwendoline Yeo is 45. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 42. Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 42. Actor Heather Hemmens is 38. Actor Emily Skeggs (TV: “When We Rise”) is 32. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 31. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 29.