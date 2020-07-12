Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 12

Today’s Birthday (07/12/20). Intertwine roots with your partner this year. Strengthen foundations for shared blooming. Adapt research for social changes. Personal glory this summer inspires overcoming a partnership hurdle. Settle into a quiet, restful winter to energize the power of your physical performance. Together, you can realize the impossible.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal causes. Family communications clarify, with Mercury direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Creative efforts leap forward. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to discuss money. Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Cancer. Confusion diminishes noticeably. A barrier dissolves. Make deals and bargains.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to clear up misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other. Listen powerfully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Articulate your feelings privately. Review experiences and memories. Keep a journal, make plans and strategies.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct in Cancer. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Make exciting educational connections. You can get your message out to a wider circle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communications clarify naturally, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Talk about shared passions. Brainstorm and collaborate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Practice the art of seduction. Share passions, possibilities and enthusiasm. It’s easier to express your feelings, with Mercury direct. Listen to your muses.
Notable birthdays: Movie director Monte Hellman is 91. Singer-musician Christine McVie is 77. Actress Denise Nicholas is 76. Singer-songwriter Butch Hancock is 75. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 72. Singer Walter Egan is 72. Writer-producer Brian Grazer is 69. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 69. Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie is 68. Country singer Julie Miller is 64. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 64. Actress Mel Harris is 64. Actor Buddy Foster is 63. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) is 58. Actress Judi Evans is 56. Rock singer Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) is 55. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid is 53. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson is 51. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 49. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 47. Rapper Magoo is 47. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 45. Actress Anna Friel is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tracie Spencer is 44. Actress Alison Wright is 44. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is 44. Actor Steve Howey is 43. Actor Topher Grace is 42. Actress Michelle Rodriguez is 42. Actress Kristen Connolly is 40. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 37. Actor Matt Cook (TV: “Man With a Plan”) is 36. Actress Natalie Martinez is 36. Actor Bernard David Jones is 35. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones is 32. Golfer Inbee Park is 32. Actress Melissa O’Neil is 32. Actress Rachel Brosnahan is 30. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 25. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 23.
