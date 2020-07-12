Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 12

Notable birthdays: Movie director Monte Hellman is 91. Singer-musician Christine McVie is 77. Actress Denise Nicholas is 76. Singer-songwriter Butch Hancock is 75. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 72. Singer Walter Egan is 72. Writer-producer Brian Grazer is 69. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 69. Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie is 68. Country singer Julie Miller is 64. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 64. Actress Mel Harris is 64. Actor Buddy Foster is 63. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) is 58. Actress Judi Evans is 56. Rock singer Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) is 55. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid is 53. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson is 51. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 49. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 47. Rapper Magoo is 47. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 45. Actress Anna Friel is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tracie Spencer is 44. Actress Alison Wright is 44. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is 44. Actor Steve Howey is 43. Actor Topher Grace is 42. Actress Michelle Rodriguez is 42. Actress Kristen Connolly is 40. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 37. Actor Matt Cook (TV: “Man With a Plan”) is 36. Actress Natalie Martinez is 36. Actor Bernard David Jones is 35. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones is 32. Golfer Inbee Park is 32. Actress Melissa O’Neil is 32. Actress Rachel Brosnahan is 30. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 25. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 23.