Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 17

Today’s Birthday (07/17/22). Your work gains attention this year. Share the abundant fruit of your disciplined efforts. Physical challenges require a summer slowdown and redirection for growing autumn strength, endurance and health. A private winter retreat prepares for fun public springtime parties and events. Professional prizes lift you.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your home can become your love nest. Domestic beautification projects are especially satisfying, with Venus in Cancer for over a month. Make household improvements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You love learning, with Venus in Cancer. Research and study lead to fascinating discoveries. Study with passion. Develop creative ideas. Write, craft and express.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional projects flower. The next month can be profitable, with Venus in Cancer. Get into your productive zone. It’s easier to make money.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Get adventurous. Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign for just over a month. You’re especially charismatic and beautiful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a restorative private productivity phase, with Venus in Cancer. Imagination feeds creative plans. Allow yourself more quiet time. Savor routines and rituals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Cancer. Group activities go well this month. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career. Collaborate with friends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a professional growth phase, with Venus in Cancer. Advance your career over the next month. Put your heart into your work and it flowers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy your educational adventure. Widen your exploration, with Venus in Cancer for the next month. Travel comes easier. Study subjects you love. Make powerful connections.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Adapt the budget as needed. Review numbers over the next month, with Venus in Cancer. This phase is good for saving money. Lucrative ventures flower.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Communication comes easily. Partnerships blossom, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Rely on mutual support. Express love, admiration, appreciation and gratitude. Deepen connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Profits rise with disciplined efforts. Physical action gets beautiful results, with Venus in Cancer. Put your heart into your work. You're growing stronger this month.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Use your charisma and charm. You’re especially lucky in love this next month, with Venus in Cancer. Develop creative projects. Express your artistry. Embrace romance.

Notable birthdays: Actor Donald Sutherland is 87. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 82. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 75. Rock musician Terry "Geezer" Butler is 73. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 71. Actor David Hasselhoff is 70. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 70. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 68. Television producer Mark Burnett is 62. Actor Nancy Giles is 62. Singer Regina Belle is 59. Country singer Craig Morgan is 58. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 55. Actor Andre Royo is 54. Actor Bitty Schram is 54. Actor Jason Clarke is 53. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 53. Rapper Sole' is 49. Country singer Luke Bryan is 46. Actor Eric Winter is 46. Actor Mike Vogel is 43. Actor Tom Cullen is 37. Actor Brando Eaton is 36. R&B singer Jeremih is 35. Actor Summer Bishil is 34. Actor Billie Lourd is 30. Actor Leo Howard is 25.