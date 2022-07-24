Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 24

Today’s Birthday (07/24/22). Studies and educational investigations thrive this year. Shared support and collaboration with your partner deepens bonds. Summer brings a romantic twist, before love triumphs again this autumn. Resolving a team breakdown next winter leads to springtime professional breakthroughs. Explore new possibilities, ideas and potential.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Write your story. Disciplined efforts bear fruit. Don’t rely on luck. Put in the work to craft, edit and hone your vision into distilled perfection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action to generate positive cash flow. Adapt around a shortfall or delay. Postpone expenses as needed. Discipline with words and action pays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Wear confidence like a cape. Dress for success. Inspire, rather than demand. Advance a cause close to your heart. Lead by example. Invite participation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get quiet enough to hear your own thoughts. Peaceful settings and privacy relax your spirit. Creative ideas and imaginative possibilities spark. Organize your plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends around a challenge. Share the story. Invite participation and contribution to advance the cause. Don’t rely on luck. Put in the work.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities surround you. Responsibilities could seem overwhelming. Take a deep breath, and advance one step at a time. Social events benefit your career.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adventure beckons. Get expert feedback. Study possibilities before advancing. You can be very grumpy if you don't get some down time. Organize carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence. It’s time, not money, your sweetheart needs. Stay on the practical road, nonetheless. Talk about plans for the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration produces great results. An improvement may make a mess. Patiently persist. Discuss how you want things to be. Align forces for common gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discipline with healthy physical practices builds muscle. Guard special time for yourself. Recharge with exercise, nature, music, art and good food. Step lively.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover a romantic opportunity. Friends help you make a connection. Listen to someone interesting. Relax and get playful. Have fun with someone sweet.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Research options for a domestic project. Prioritize practical family support systems. Make repairs and upgrades. Savor the newly cleaned room. Feed all worker bees.

Notable birthdays: Actor John Aniston is 89. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 87. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 86. Actor Mark Goddard is 86. Actor Dan Hedaya is 82. Actor Chris Sarandon is 80. Comedian Gallagher is 76. Actor Robert Hays is 75. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 74. Actor Michael Richards is 73. Actor Lynda Carter is 71. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 70. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 69. Country singer Pam Tillis is 65. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 58. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 57. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 54. Actor Laura Leighton is 54. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 54. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 53. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 53. Director Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman") is 51. Actor Jamie Denbo (TV: "Orange is the New Black") is 49. Actor Eric Szmanda is 47. Actor Rose Byrne is 43. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 43. Actor Summer Glau is 41. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 41. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 40. Actor Anna Paquin is 40. Actor Sarah Greene is 38. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 37. Actor Megan Park is 36. Actor Mara Wilson is 35. Actor Sarah Steele is 34. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 32. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 31. Actor Lucas Adams is 29. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 24.