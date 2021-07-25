Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 25

Today’s Birthday (07/25/21). Thrive through partnership this year. Love, romance and collaboration flourish with steady routines. You’re especially popular this summer, before autumn brings a career puzzle. Love, passion and intimacy inspire your heart this winter, leading to a professional blastoff next spring. Write your story together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review priorities. The status quo could get turned upside down. Opportunity hides in chaos. Think before you speak, or risk misunderstandings. Rest and observe.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra time with team meetings or communications. Schedule carefully. Don’t overextend. Patiently clarify. Edit carefully before issuing public statements. Collaborate for common gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities develop and present a challenge. Edit and polish presentations carefully. Do what’s most important, quickly. Take one step after another. Relax later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Stretch your wings. Explore your own neighborhood. Study the situation carefully. Avoid risky business. Communication can fall short. Wait for developments. Investigate interesting possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of family responsibilities. Listen to all their considerations. Avoid misunderstandings or sensitive issues. Manage finances, legal or insurance matters for growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared dreams and priorities. Together you can get a lot done. Stay out of somebody else’s argument. Coordinate plans and go.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get your body moving. Breathe deep and connect with nature to restore your spirit. Exercise builds energy, strength and endurance. Prioritize health. Nurture yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun without expense, risk or hassle. Learn more about someone interesting. Practice arts, games and diversions. Savor treats with people you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make a space in your home dreamy. Housecleaning leaves satisfying results. Add special elements, like a pop of color or houseplant. Nurture yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Notice the hidden undercurrent, the underlying mood. Double-check data. Keep backup files. Prepare and edit. Assess the ongoing conversation and make a persuasive case.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Review numbers to catch any errors. Monitor accounts and statements. Have patience with traffic or delays. Focus on short-term income objectives. Pay the piper.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Think fast under pressure. Take charge for the results you want. Guard against technical glitches. If annoyed, take a walk outside. Keep returning to optimism.
Notable birthdays: Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 79. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 78. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 70. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 66. Model-actor Iman is 66. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 64. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 63. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 62. Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 60. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 60. Actor Illeana Douglas is 56. Country singer Marty Brown is 56. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 54. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson is 54. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 53. Actor D.B. Woodside is 52. Actor Miriam Shor is 50. Actor David Denman is 48.