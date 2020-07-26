Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (07/26/20). Physical health and vitality expand this year. Disciplined practices provide satisfying rewards. Expect changes with your industry. Dreams come true this summer, motivating new beginnings with your health and fitness. Social challenges this winter provide the backdrop for romance and family fun. You’re growing stronger.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A lucky financial opportunity appears for a shared venture. Collaborate to take advantage of favorable conditions. Do the numbers before committing resources.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to get farther, faster. Discuss long-term plans with your partner. Something you’ve been dreaming about is newly within reach. Listen to intuition.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Protect your health. Don’t let your guard down. Involve others in your decisions. Be especially considerate with your partner. Give thanks for what you already have.