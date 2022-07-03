Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 3

Today’s Birthday (07/03/22). You’re a professional star this year. Disciplined collaboration grows your shared accounts. Adapt around summer changes for surging health, fitness and energy this autumn. Lay low this winter to plan for an especially social, fun and exciting springtime. Your career and status flower naturally.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with your health, fitness and work. Dreams provide insight. Avoid risky business. Listen to intuition and your own body.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on beauty, fun and love, here and now. Don’t worry about the unknown future. Avoid controversy or provocation. Nature feeds your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Clean domestic messes to restore harmony. Focus on short-term family needs. Share something delicious. Clear clutter for renewed space. A little paint works wonders.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Read, write and edit. Polish rough drafts. Issue correspondence and prepare documents. Communicate to work out practical solutions. Coordinate to share support and resources.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities may require making a mess. Polish marketing materials before sending. Grab a lucky break and clean up later. Make a lucrative connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider personal ambitions, dreams and wishes. Lead with love. Despite challenges, patiently persist. Keep a flexible attitude. Pursue a personal mission for growth and happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Pause for private time. Reconnect with a dream or sacred symbol. Don’t overextend. Rest and revise practical plans. Listen and observe. Wait for developments.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep your patience, especially when others don’t. Lead by quiet example. Avoid gossip or controversy. Accept advice from loved ones, friends and children.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical professional priorities. Patience and steady attention develop the project to make the deadline. Deliver excellent work, on budget and on time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study the options. Revise the itinerary when necessary. Complications or extra expenses could alter your plans. Research for cost effective solutions. Find an improvement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep your patience with your partner, especially about money. Listen to intuition. Invest for the future. Maintain a positive balance. Contribute for steady growth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support around a challenge. Resolve a stuck situation. Extra patience is useful. Clean a mess with your partner. You’re building for the future.

Notable birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 85. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 83. Actor Michael Cole (TV: “The Mod Squad”) is 82. Attorney Gloria Allred is 81. Folk singer Judith Durham (The Seekers) is 79. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 79. Country singer Johnny Lee is 76. Humorist Dave Barry is 75. Actor Betty Buckley is 75. Actor Jan Smithers is 73. Actor Bruce Altman is 67. Talk show host Montel Williams is 66. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 64. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Erasure) is 62. Actor Tom Cruise is 60. Actor Thomas Gibson is 60. Actor Hunter Tylo is 60. Actor Connie Nielsen is 58. Actor Yeardley Smith is 58. TV chef Sandra Lee is 56. Singer Ishmael Butler is 53. Rock musician Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor-singer Shawnee Smith is 53. Actor-singer Audra McDonald is 52. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 51. Actor Patrick Wilson is 49. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 47. Actor Andrea Barber is 46. Singer Shane Lynch (Boyzone) is 46. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 44. Actor/comedian Julie Klausner is 44. Actor Elizabeth Hendrickson is 43. Country singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton is 42. Actor Olivia Munn is 42. Actor Shoshannah Stern is 42. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 33. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0