Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 31

Today’s Birthday (07/31/22). Bold discoveries lie ahead this year. Consistent collaborative efforts enrich your partnership. Summer obstacles redirect the fun, before you fall in love again this autumn. Supporting friends through changes this winter leads to professional breakthroughs next spring. Dig into juicy research for exciting clues.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow the action to resolve a breakdown. Your busy work schedule and health may not align. Find balance. Reduce stress. Nurture yourself with extra rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Develop creative projects. Find a way to do what you love. Stick to the basics. Reinforce foundational structures. Work from home? Discuss possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects engage you. Work out misunderstandings. Clarify communications and clean messes. Declutter rooms. Give away extra stuff. Clear space for new possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Catch up on reading. Things are starting to make sense. Creative projects get lucrative. Focus on basic themes. Reinforce support structures. Secure extra sources.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You have what you need. Others see what you’re not seeing. Get a second opinion. Luck is on your side. Stick to practical priorities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal projects. Review facts and data. Energy surges are predicted. Nurture yourself with good food, extra rest and natural scenery. Birdsong feeds your spirit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments. Adapt with team communication breakdowns or delays. Friends provide answers. Consider how you'd like things to go. Discuss possibilities and revise plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make important connections. Benefits flow through your social networks. Career opportunities arise in conversation. Talk to everyone. Share solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Explore educational options. Interesting opportunities arise. Consider logistics. Avoid arguments, especially about money. Position yourself for a change. You can find what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Together, you can find the resources you need. Ask for more and get it. Collaborate to get everything done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner. Accept support and provide it. They can see your blind spots. Behind-the-scenes negotiations produce a sweet deal. Everything seems possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication is more creative now. Behind-the-scenes negotiations lead to a sweet deal. Get farther than expected. Everything seems possible. Accept coaching from your partner.

Notable birthdays: Actor Don Murray is 93. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 91. Actor France Nuyen is 83. Actor Susan Flannery is 83. Singer Lobo is 78. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 78. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 78. Singer Gary Lewis is 77. Actor Lane Davies is 72. Actor Susan Wooldridge is 72. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 71. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 71. Actor Alan Autry is 70. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 70. Actor James Read is 69. Actor Michael Biehn is 66. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 65. Actor Dirk Blocker is 65. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 64. Rock musician Bill Berry is 64. Actor Wally Kurth is 64. Actor Wesley Snipes is 60. Country singer Chad Brock is 59. Musician Fatboy Slim is 59. Rock musician Jim Corr is 58. Author J.K. Rowling is 57. Actor Dean Cain is 56. Actor Jim True-Frost is 56. Actor Ben Chaplin is 53. Actor Loren Dean is 53. Actor Eve Best is 51. Actor Annie Parisse is 47. Actor Robert Telfer is 45. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 44. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 43. Actor Eric Lively is 41. Singer Shannon Curfman is 37. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 36. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 28. Actor Reese Hartwig is 24. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 24.