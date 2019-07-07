Today's Birthday (07/07/19). Your healthy practices pay off in energy and vitality this year. Disciplined collaboration produces satisfying victories. An accomplishment leads to summer glory, precluding a new partnership phase. Share a peak moment with your sweetheart next winter, before making a personal shift. You're better together.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Clean, sort and organize at home, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review papers, photos and possessions. Repair appliances, and backup files. Refine household infrastructure.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with communications, with Mercury retrograde. Clear up misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects after three weeks. Plan and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before you speak, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Figure out what works and what doesn't. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Re-establish old bonds.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make educational plans and itineraries over the next three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review statements and account activity for errors. Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills. Secure what you've gained.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Develop shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.
Thought for Today: "Memory depends very much on the perspicuity, regularity, and order of our thoughts. Many complain of the want of memory, when the defect is in their judgment; and others, by grasping at all, retain nothing." — Margaret Fuller, American critic and social reformer (1810-1850)
Notable birthdays: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 92. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 86. Rock star Ringo Starr is 79. Comedian Bill Oddie is 78. Singer-musician Warren Entner is 76. Actor Joe Spano is 73. Pop singer David Hodo is 72. Country singer Linda Williams is 72. Actress Shelley Duvall is 70. Actress Roz Ryan is 68. Actor Billy Campbell is 60. Actor Robert Taylor is 59. Rock musician Mark White is 57. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 56. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 53. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ricky Kinchen is 53. Actress Amy Carlson is 51. Actress Jorja Fox is 51. Actress Cree Summer is 50. Actress Robin Weigert is 50. Actress Kirsten Vangsness is 47. Actor Troy Garity is 46. Actress Berenice Bejo is 43. Actor Hamish Linklater is 43. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 39. Rapper Cassidy is 37. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 37. Actor Ross Malinger is 35. Actor-comedian Luke Null is 29. Pop singer Ally Hernandez is 26. Pop musician Ashton Irwin is 25. Country singer Maddie Marlow is 24.
