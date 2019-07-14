Today's Birthday (07/14/19). Vitality energizes your work and health this year. Coordinated collaboration provides satisfying wins. You're especially confident and powerful this summer, before overcoming an obstacle in your partnership. Discover renewed romance next winter, before making a personal change. Nourish each other to really grow.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities and challenges have your focus. Unanticipated variables change your prospects. Double-check data and reservations. Reinforce foundational supports. Gentle pressure works better than force.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Obstacles and traffic could delay your travels. Plan long-distance moves in advance. Explore your neighborhood. Learn through the experience of another. Make a virtual connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. You can provide what your partner lacks. This can be especially useful with shared finances. Patiently collaborate. Plant seeds for later harvest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical priorities with your partner. Coordinate actions to manage shared responsibilities. Keep your patience with delays or obstacles. Support each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate resistance. A barrier to your physical labor or health arises. Maintain practices for strength and endurance. Energize with extra rest and good food.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of chores and obligations before going out to play. Pay extra attention to a loved one with a breakdown. Contribution grows your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family. Reinforce domestic structures. Make repairs and upgrades. Handle chores, and clean a mess. Discipline is required. Stir love into comfort foods.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A challenge with a creative project requires patient review. You're learning what doesn't work. Implement changes, edits and refinements. Strengthen foundational structures and polish later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Disorganization could get expensive. The devil is in the details. Refine budgets to suit changing circumstances. Upgrade the integrity of your finances. Patiently maintain communication.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on a personal presentation. Dress for success. Don't get sidetracked by controversy. If you break your word, apologize and recommit. Honor your promises.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Rest, and reconsider your upcoming plans. An obstacle requires thoughtful strategies. Avoid travel or crowds, and find a peaceful place to meditate and imagine.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay on task. A team project faces a challenge. It could occur like herding cats. Navigate a conflict of interests. Share diplomacy. Practice compassionate listening.
Thought for Today: "The willing contemplation of vice is vice." — Arabic proverb
Notable birthdays: Actress Nancy Olson is 91. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 87. Actor Vincent Pastore is 73. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 71. Rock musician Chris Cross is 67. Actor Jerry Houser is 67. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 67. Actor Stan Shaw is 67. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 61. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 59. Country musician Ray Herndon is 59. Actress Jane Lynch is 59. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 58. Actor Matthew Fox is 53. Rock musician Ellen Reid is 53. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 53. Former child actress Missy Gold is 49. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tameka Cottle is 44. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 44. Hip-hop musician "taboo" is 44. Actor Scott Porter is 40. Rock singer Dan Smith is 33. Actress Sara Canning is 32. Rock singer Dan Reynolds is 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.