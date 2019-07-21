Today's Birthday (07/21/19). Physical health and energy soars to new heights this year. Coordinate closely with partners, doctors, coaches or trainers. A personal project leaps ahead this summer, before a challenge impacts your partnership. New love sweetly awakens next winter, motivating a shift in your perspective. Collaborate.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Consider what you love and how to have more. Revise plans, and make preparations to align your activities for maximum happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for upcoming gatherings and public events. Make long-term plans with your team. Keep everyone on the same page. Make valuable new connections through friends.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional bonus is available. Even the best-laid plans have holes. Articulate dreams, and choose elements to pursue as goals. Focus on your objective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Arrange long-distance connections in advance, and allow flexibility in the schedule for the unexpected. Review facts and make decisions regarding education, travel and exploration.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creative work pays well. Contribute to a shared venture. Work together to realize a team dream. Take a step to fulfill long-term plans and budgets.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Toss the ball to your partner. Together, you can advance on a long-held dream. Coordinate your actions. Things may not go as planned.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Streamline routines and practices for efficiency. Delays or obstacles could arise. Stay alert and watch to carefully sidestep. Keep up your excellent work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax with people you love. Talk about dreams and fantasies. Consider elements to pursue and schedule specific actions without taking them yet. Reinforce fundamentals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Your domestic plans reach an unexpected obstacle. Follow a hunch. Make repairs and renovations. Invest in your home. Review options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — One person's ideas spark another's. Every suggestion won't work. Tabulate information for ease of understanding. Track results. Learn, connect and share your discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profitable plans develop through collaboration. Not everything goes as imagined. Focus on practical priorities to keep your cash flow positive. Strengthen basic foundations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Disorganization could come back to bite you. Advance your personal goals by planning communications and polishing your presentation. Practice before the delivery. Dress for success.
Thought for Today: "There is no bigotry like that of 'free thought' run to seed." — Horace Greeley, American journalist (1811-1872)
Notable birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 93. Actor Leigh Lawson is 76. Singer Yusuf Islam is 71. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 71. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 68. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian is 66. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 62. Actor Lance Guest is 59. Actor Matt Mulhern is 59. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 56. Rock musician Koen Lieckens is 53. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is 52. Soccer player Brandi Chastain is 51. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 50. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick is 49. Actress Alysia Reiner is 49. Country singer Paul Brandt is 47. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper is 47. Actress Ali Landry is 46. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 45. Rock musician Tato Melgar is 42. Actor Justin Bartha is 41. Actor Josh Hartnett is 41. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 41. Actress Sprague Grayden is 41. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 41. Country singer Brad Mates is 41. MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 39. Singer Blake Lewis is 38. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 38. Rock musician Will Berman is 37. Rock musician Johan Carlsson is 35. Actress Vanessa Lengies is 34. Actor Rory Culkin is 30. Actor Jamie Waylett is 30. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 27.
