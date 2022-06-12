Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 12

Today’s Birthday (06/12/22). Collaboration is your superpower this year. Learn valuable tricks with consistent practice and study. Adapt around a physical challenge this summer, building energizing practices for flowering autumn health. Winter’s creative incubation phase realizes amazing dreams next spring with help from friends. Teamwork can realize impossible dreams.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce basic shared financial priorities. Postpone extras. Something you try now doesn’t work. Set aside assumptions and observe conditions closely. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Clean messes and get down to basics. The truth gets revealed. Support each other with a challenge. Changes present long-term benefits.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Get support when needed. Postpone what you can. Confusion or chaos distract. Prioritize long-term health. Practice carefully with shifting conditions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected, especially with love, creativity and romance. Keep agreements and promises. Things don’t always work out. Adopt a philosophical view. Express your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Manage domestic changes or breakdowns. Make repairs, clean and pull some order from the chaos. Love heals all.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Repeat the message patiently. Creative surprises, delays and messes require attention. Disciplined efforts get results. Avoid chaos, noise and distractions. Follow through with communications.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Circumstances demand responsible money handling. Hold yourself to high standards. Stifle rebellious tendencies. Untangle a financial knot. Have faith in your own abilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong and creative. Provide stability and calm when things seem chaotic. Listen to emotions as well as intellect. Strengthen the integrity of your project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Slide below the radar. Turn notifications off. Clean house. Sleep extra and eat well. Make long-term plans. Schedule actions for later.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen and observe. Expect surprises with a team project. Don’t jump to conclusions. Wait for verification. Nip gossip in the bud. Consider long-term plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Professional demands accumulate. Schedule carefully or risk double booking. Changes could throw you off. Stay in communication. Stay flexible. Adapt with revelations or new directions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Educational or travel plans could take an unexpected twist. Resolve a structural problem. Reassess priorities. The easy option may be more effective. Pause for reflection.

Notable birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 94. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 81. Singer Roy Harper is 81. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 73. Actor Sonia Manzano is 72. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 71. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 70. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 69. Actor Timothy Busfield is 65. Singer Meredith Brooks is 64. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 64. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 63. Actor John Enos is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 60. Actor Paul Schulze is 60. Actor Eamonn Walker is 60. Actor Paula Marshall is 58. Actor Frances O'Connor is 55. Actor Rick Hoffman is 52. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 50. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 49. Actor Jason Mewes is 48. Actor Michael Muhney is 47. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 45. Actor Timothy Simons is 44. Actor Wil Horneff is 43. Singer Robyn is 43. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor Dave Franco is 37. Country singer Chris Young is 37. Actor Luke Youngblood is 36. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 30.

