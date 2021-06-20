Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 20

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your comfortable nest for a peaceful month. Finish old business. Work from behind the scenes. Savor domestic privacy. Meditate on possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach out to your network of friends and allies. Teamwork scores satisfying wins this month. Discuss the results you want to create. Social connections provide solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a profitable groove. Provide excellent results and demand rises. Advance your career and status over the next month under the Cancer Sun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider personal dreams and ambitions. Explore, study and learn in those arenas. The personal connection draws you deeper. Investigate your direction over the next month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider what’s next. Strategize together to share talents and grow resources. This month with the Sun in Cancer favors rising family fortunes.