Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 21

Today’s Birthday (06/21/20). Partnership generates good fortune this year. Apply disciplined, consistent efforts to grow shared accounts. A personal epiphany provides relationship insight this summer. Changes with long-term plans this winter inspire a breakthrough around health and fitness. Share the load to build works and bonds of lasting value.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Dig into home and garden projects. Nurture your family and self by providing beautiful and functional upgrades, delicious foods and peaceful ambiance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Write, perform and broadcast. Creative communications flower. Brilliant ideas spark with ease. Gather information and compile data. Get the word out. Share the latest news.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover lucrative opportunities over the next six months, with the Cancer New Moon Eclipse. Invest in success. Fill an unmet need. Harvest the profits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal growth and development flourishes with introspection and insight. Expand by learning new tricks. Pursue a passion project and imagine perfection. Dream a little dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and contemplate new possibilities. Get your plans clear in your own head before sharing. Meditate on what you really want. Imagine perfection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to team and community efforts. Pull together for common gain. Share resources and information with friends. Strong networks build resilience and shared support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make professional upgrades to adapt to changing markets. Technical improvements support your business to grow. Teammates have brilliant ideas. Fill an unmet need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons, despite challenges. Learn from new vantage points. Listen to a variety of views. Adapt to new technologies and ways to connect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unmet need, market niche or financial opportunity for your shared venture. Share ideas with your partner. Develop a profitable initiative together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen bonds with your partner. Share resources and support each other. Listen generously. Ignore the little stuff. Have fun together. Cook up something romantic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical health and vitality. Strictly nurture and protect your optimal performance. Address breakdowns immediately. Get expert support when needed. Your work is gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on what and who you love. Connect with beloved people. Creative arts, hobbies and sports entertain. Relax and get into something fun.
Notable birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 88. Actor Bernie Kopell is 87. Actor Monte Markham is 85. Songwriter Don Black is 82. Actress Mariette Hartley is 80. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 79. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 76. Actress Meredith Baxter is 73. Actor Michael Gross is 73. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 73. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 72. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 70. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 69. Actress Robyn Douglass is 68. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 65. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 63. Actor Josh Pais is 62. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 61. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 60. Actor Marc Copage is 58. Actress Sammi Davis is 56. Actor Doug Savant is 56. Country musician Porter Howell is 56. Actor Michael Dolan is 55. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 55. Actress Carrie Preston is 53. Actress Paula Irvine is 52. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 50. Country singer Allison Moorer is 48. Actress Juliette Lewis is 47. Actress Maggie Siff is 46. Musician Justin Cary is 45. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 44. Actor Chris Pratt is 41. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 39. Britain's Prince William is 38. Actor Jussie Smollett is 38. Actor Benjamin Walker is 38. Actor Michael Malarkey is 37. Pop singer Kris Allen (TV: "American Idol") is 35. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 35. Actor Jascha Washington is 31. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 28. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 23.
