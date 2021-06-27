Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You and your partner can talk your way around an unexpected obstacle. Adapt to changes higher up. Provide emotional support. Rely on each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust physical routines and practices around unexpected changes. Distractions abound. Follow through to keep or adjust agreements. Prioritize health and wellness. Work carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt fun plans to a shifting schedule. Stay flexible to ride the wave. Someone attractive inspires you into action. Kindle romance when conditions invite.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Make repairs. Strengthen basic systems, especially regarding plumbing. Family communication illuminates what’s necessary. Contribute to provide solutions and emotional support.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply intellect to resolve a puzzle. New ideas don’t always work. Reinforce foundational elements. Consult an experienced friend. Look at things from another angle.